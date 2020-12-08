What To Watch December 9th To Take Away The Blues

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’https://www.youtube.com/embed/zx5WAUdeZfw

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Eugene Onegin

The pain of unrequited love is portrayed unforgettably by two of today’s greatest stars. Renée Fleming is musically and dramatically radiant as the shy Tatiana, who falls in love with the worldly Onegin, played with devastating charisma by Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Their mesmerizing vocalism and chemistry explode in one of opera’s most heartbreaking final scenes. With Valery Gergiev on the podium conducting Tchaikovsky’s passionate score, this performance is one for the ages.

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Click here to sign up or email Sally@tschreiber.org for more information.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: Rise Up: A Tectonic Cabaret Tectonic Theater Project presents Rise Up: A Tectonic Cabaret, a virtual reimagining of the organization’s annual cabaret gala, now free and open to audiences anywhere in the world.

Performers include Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady), The Walkout Project founder Sidney DuPont (Trevor: The Musical), two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Hairspray) Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), and performer-recording artist Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!).

Click here to register for the free event, which will be streamed via a private link on YouTube.

Special appearances will be made by Ellen Burstyn, Michael Emerson, Raúl Esparza, Jane Fonda, Judith Light, Cynthia Nixon, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Samira Wiley, and BD Wong. The evening’s hosts include Daniel Beaty, Kathleen Chalfant, Diego Chiri and Judy Shepard.

The evening, celebrating and supporting Tectonic’s inventive and pivotal work, will feature musical performances directed by Moisés Kaufman and recorded in actors’ own homes. This event welcomes donations, which benefit the trailblazing company’s new play development and education programs through Tectonic’s Moment Work Institute.

The cabaret is brought together by a team including Kaufman, music director Mary Mitchell Campbell, associate music director Ted Arthur, executive producer Michael Graziano, and producers Diego Alejandro González and Joe Hetterly.

Proceeds will benefit Tectonic Theater Project’s development of new works and education programs through The Moment Work Institute.

7pm: Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Robert Creighton Musical director Doug Oberhamer with special guest Richard Kind music director Alex Rybeck. Robert is starred as Weselton in Disney’s Frozen. Other Broadway credits include: The Lion King (Timon), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Durdles), Anything Goes (Purser/Moonface), Chicago (Amos), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Jackie Mason For Laughing Room Only. He was co-author and star of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cagney which ran at the Westside Theatre, NYC for over 500 performances. For that role he won the Fred Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer and was nominated for the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards as Best Lead Actor in a Musical. Last season he was a recurring guest star on the CBS series The Good Fight. Other guest-starring roles include Elementary (CBS), Law & Order (NBC), The Family (ABC), and Life on Mars (ABC). For his cabaret “Ain’t We Got Fun!” he won NYC’s prestigious Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. His debut album Ain’t We Got Fun! was released in 2012 on the LML music label.

7pm: The Tank’s Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title By The Tank is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg and Rhonda Moore.

Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details.

With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read.

Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: New Works New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring a full 35-minute excerpt from the new musical The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever.

The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever

Book and lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown)

Music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars)

Directed by Aaron Simon Gross

Featuring performances by Raji Ahsan, John Higgins, Peachez Iman Cummings, Deb Radloff, Amanda Robles (BSC’s Into The Woods) and Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Why would grown adults dress as Santa’s elves for their annual office Christmas party? That’s easy: the bonus. But festivities go from bad to worse for the employees at Kugelman’s Incontinence Pad Factory when their heartbroken boss decides to fly the coop on Christmas Eve and take one of them along. Starting over on a remote island? Leaving your crummy life and never turning back? Emotions running high and tempers on the brink? It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!

(Note: this is a special edition of the company’s programming, featuring a 35-minute excerpt of the show and a conversation following with the creators).

7pm: International Puppet Parlor Here Arts $5-$50. Puppet artists from all over the world, including Théâtre d’Illusia, Silencio Blanco, Plexus Polaire, Rasputin Marionettes, Yumiko Tanaka, and Basil Twist.

7:30pm: An Evening with Audra McDonald Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald headlines New York City Center’s 2020 gala. McDonald will be accompanied by music director Andy Einhorn.

An Evening with Audra McDonald, which will be filmed live on the venue’s stage, is available on demand for one week following the premiere.

Click here for tickets.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQIA+ causes, and underprivileged youth through her work with Covenant House. She is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, with the mission to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theatre community and throughout the nation

7:30pm: Britten’s Peter Grimes The operas of Benjamin Britten are exceptional in many ways, not least the composer’s unsurpassed genius at setting the English language to music. Based on a collection of poems by George Crabbe, his Peter Grimes is the story of an enigmatic fisherman, the deaths of two of his young apprentices, and the judgments made about him by the close-knit community. It is a perfect vehicle for Britten’s music, which breathes convincing life into the characters and the story and masterfully communicates the confusion and conflict of the situation, forcing the audience to make up their own minds. The operaalso shows off Britten’s sophisticated orchestral writing, every moment of the score conjuring the sights and sounds and sea spray of the small Suffolk fishing village in which the opera is set.

8pm: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical National TV Tony nominee Matthew Morrison is going green this holiday season; the Broadway alum will star in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC December 9 at 8 PM ET. Joining him on stage will be Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

The musical version, which has previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.

Julia Knowles directs the TV special, based on Max Webster’s staging, with additional script material Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.

Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda

8pm: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience By PlaybillBroadway Up Close

Are you as obsessed with Hamilton as we are? Broadway Up Close Owner Tim Dolan will lead guests on a virtual tour of Alexander Hamilton’s 1700s sidewalks in the “greatest city in the world.”

In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, guests will hear rarely heard first-hand accounts from the making of the musical as Tim was a fly on the wall for the entire creation on Broadway.

This HamilTour will be broken up into two parts (Dec. 2 and 9) to cover as much detail as possible. Don’t “wait for it,” – join us and be in the “virtual tour” where it happened.

This HamilTour will be broken up into two parts (Dec. 2 and 9) to cover as much detail as possible. Don't "wait for it," – join us and be in the "virtual tour" where it happened.