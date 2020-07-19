What To Watch July 20th To Take Away The Blues

Broadbend, Arkansas Transport Group. Available through August 16

A filmed performance of the 2019 theater piece, a pair of back-to-back monologues interspersed with songs, the first set in 1961 about Benny, a nursing home orderly who joins the Freedom Riders, the second set in 1988 with one of Benny’s daughters at a cemetery. Free

Works & Process at the GuggenheimAnnounces WPA Virtual Commissions “Raindrops Down Rue Laurence Savart ” by Eyal Vilner

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Tom Kitt This episode features Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt. The composer will answer questions about Next to Normal, If/Then, Superhero, Flying Over Sunset, Jagged Little Pill, and more.

Norm Lewis

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Norm Lewis Tony nominee Norm Lewis performs highlights from some of his biggest roles. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2018 revival of Once on This Island. Credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, and Chicago.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

7pm: New Voices 2007: Hooray for Hollywood The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

Featuring: Shanice Williams (NBC’s The Wiz Live); Morgan Keene (Disney’s Newsies National Tour); Maiya Blaney (Jagged Little Pill); Bonale Fambrini & James Ignacio (The King and I); Tori Murray (Ruthless!); Neil McCaffrey (Mary Poppins); Colton Maurer (A Christmas Story National Tour); Brianna Javis (Dreamgirls National Tour); and Dion Simmons (Paper Mill’s Sister Act).

7pm: Project Sing Out! A one-night-only livestreamed event featuring musical performances, spoken word and special appearances from a variety of Broadway and TV’s biggest names, including Audra McDonald, Chirta Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Willams.

7:10: Enter Laughing, The Musical (2008; 2019)Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels, Book by Joseph SteinAdditional Material by Stuart Ross Based on the Play by Joseph SteinFrom the Novel by Carl Reiner. Directed by Stuart Ross. David Kolowitz’s hilarious coming-of-age story takes the spotlight as we explore both the 2008 and 2019 productions. The hit Off-Broadway musical was first presented at The York in 2008, and returned to open the 50th Anniversary season in 2019. Join directorStuart Ross, York’s James Morgan, theatre historian Charles Wright, and cast members from both productions, including Raji Ahsan, Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Ray DeMattis, Chris Dwan, Jill Eikenberry, Alison Fraser, Josh Grisetti, Paul Kreppel, Gerry McIntyre, Allison Spratt, Allie Trimm, Michael Tucker, and More for a fun evening of fond memories.

7:30: Tenth Annual Short Play Festival Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck are among the eight playwrights presenting original 10-minute plays on the theme of “Private Lives” (“inspired by Noël Coward’s classic comedy”) Sample description: “Edmond has been keeping a terrible secret from his wife. In the attic.” (That’s “In The Attic” by Jessica Moss.) Featuring Ali Ahn, Frankie J. Alvarez, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper, Edmund Donovan, William Jackson Harper, Louisa Jacobson, Peter Francis James, and Charlayne Woodard. Presented by Red Bull Theatre.

7:30pm: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia One of opera’s most beloved comedies, Rossini’s irreverent farce about a feisty young noblewoman with a mind of her own has delighted operagoers for more than two centuries. Its setting—rustic Seville—and zany storyline call for a cast of ace performers with dazzling stage presence, sizzling comic timing, and vocal agility to spare, making this the perfect playground for virtuoso singers as well as an ideal viewing experience for audiences of all ages.

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Burns and Friends

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party different guests entertain. Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. Musical Director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums…but the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities.

9pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village Club Cumming. Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project. You can tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

9:15 – 10:15: The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Featuring cast reunion sing-alongs, famous musical theatre duets performed by real-life Muny couples, Munywood Squares, archived clips from past Muny summer productions, song and dances created by Muny artists across the U.S., behind-the-scenes stories and so much more!