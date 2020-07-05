What To Watch July 6th To Take Away The Blues

Works & Process at the GuggenheimAnnounces WPA Virtual Commissions with Dan Siegler and Dawn Sinkowski

Summer Stock Streaming Festival Mint Theater “The Fatal Weakness” written in 1946 by George Kelly: Society woman Ollie Espenshade, after 28 years of marriage is still an incurable romantic (her fatal weakness). Perhaps discovering that her husband is a lying cheat will cure her?

“The New Morality” written in 1911 by Harold Chapin who died at age 29 in World War I: A comedy set aboard a houseboat on a fashionable reach of the Thames in 1911, in which brazen Betty Jones restores dignity to her household and harmony to her marriage.

“Women Without Men,” written in 1938 by Hazel Ellis: An all-female cast tells this humor-laced tale set in the teacher’s lounge of a private girls boarding school in Ireland in the 1930’s, where young new teacher Jean Wade, popular with her students but at odds with her quarrelsome colleagues, is accused of sabotaging her main antagonist.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Sergio Trujillo The Broadway choreographer will answer questions about working on Ain’t Too Proud, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Memphis, Jersey Boys, and more.

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Melissa Errico Tony nominee Melissa Ericco (Amour) performs highlights from some of her biggest roles. Errico has been seen on Broadway in Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, Dracula The Musical, and more.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6pm: Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will highlight genres that were born in or deeply represent New York – Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. Daily genre-driven content will be featured across multiple SummerStage social channels (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch) and will vary between exclusive digital performances, in-depth conversations, one-on-one interviews, DJ sets, and arts engagement programs for youth and families.

Kicking off the series, Dwight Rhoden, Founding Artistic Director/Resident Choreographer of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, will join SummerStage Dance Curator Danni Gee for a live episode of Soundcheck: Curator Conversations. They will discuss Rhoden’s artistic vision, making work that reflects the times, and how the company has been staying engaged during the Covid “pause.”

6:30pm: I Am I with Matthew Rauch Celebrated Shakespearean actor and Red Bull stalwart Matthew Rauch sits down with host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Producer, to discuss Shakespeare’s first great villain Richard III.

7pm: New Voices 2009: Thoroughly Modern Musicals! The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7:30pm: Puccini’s La Bohème

As classic as opera gets: the most-performed work in Met history, in Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging, the most-performed production in Met history. An archetypal tragedy filled with gorgeous and deeply affecting music, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, camaraderie, jealousy, and loss in the garrets and cafés of bohemian Paris has reliably enchanted audiences and left them in tears since its 1896 premiere.

7pm: John & Jen: A Virtual Production By Short North Stage. From composer Andrew Lippa and lyricist Tom Greenwald this musical stream on Vimeo July 5–12. Filmed at the Garden Theater in Columbus, Ohio, John & Jen: A Virtual Production stars Hunter Minor and Dionysia Williams. Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan directs with musical direction by Lori Kay Harvey. With a book by Lippa and Greenwald, the two-hander follows Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother, who was killed in Vietnam, and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. On-demand for $15 at ShortNorthStage.org, with a special opening night Zoom party set for July 5th at 7 PM ET with composer Andrew Lippa.

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Join us for Seth’s Virtual Birthday Party for James with some surprise guests!

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party different guests entertain.

9pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village Club Cumming. Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project. You can tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

9:15 – 10:15: Muny Magic in Your Home: Our Leading Men featuring Ben Davis, Davis Gaines, and Mykal Kilgore.