American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 18

Thursday, February 18: 

9:00 a.m. – Gabriela Hearst NY: In Session with Ulla Johnson  

9:30 a.m. – Nicole Benefield Portfolio

10:00 a.m. – oqLiq 

10:30 a.m. – Faith Connexion 

11:00 a.m. – Lan of Fashion Runway Showcase: A Cinematic Experience 

11:00 a.m. – Proenza Schouler 

11:30 a.m. – In Conversation with Proenza Schouler

12:00 p.m. – The Blonds 

12:30 p.m. – Katie Gallagher

1:00 p.m. – Christian Cowan 

1:30 p.m. – Marcell von Berlin 

2:00 p.m. – In Conversation with LaQuan Smith 

2:30 p.m. – Epimonía

3:00 p.m. – Black In Fashion Council Town Hall with Lindsay Peoples Wagner

4:00 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff 

4:30 p.m. – Come Back As A Flower 

5:00 p.m. – The Beauty of Inclusivity with Rajni Jacques, Karen Young & Mariama Diallo

5:30 p.m. AARMY 

6:00 p.m. – AARMY Inspiration with Angela Manuel-Davis & Karla Welch 6

8:30 p.m. “El CHULO,” the NYFW comedy short film

This season, NYFW: The Shows and BMW are following designer LaQuan Smith’s journey to the runway. 

Drawing from his experiences growing up in Queens, LaQuan’s earliest muses were those who raised him. Drawn to tailoring and showing off natural, feminine curves, LaQuan’s designs are known for their modern and glamorous look and high quality design. Like BMW, LaQuan designs with attention to detail and is deeply attuned to highlighting form. With each new collection, he further hones his design process, pushing the boundaries of the industry and going bigger and bolder with every season.

Follow along on @NYFW to discover more about LaQuan Smith’s bold design process, and visit BMWUSA.com to see the legendary design of the 2021 X5 M and X7 come to life. 

