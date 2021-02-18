American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 18

Thursday, February 18:

9:00 a.m. – Gabriela Hearst NY: In Session with Ulla Johnson

9:30 a.m. – Nicole Benefield Portfolio

10:00 a.m. – oqLiq

10:30 a.m. – Faith Connexion

11:00 a.m. – Lan of Fashion Runway Showcase: A Cinematic Experience

11:00 a.m. – Proenza Schouler

11:30 a.m. – In Conversation with Proenza Schouler

12:00 p.m. – The Blonds

12:30 p.m. – Katie Gallagher

1:00 p.m. – Christian Cowan

1:30 p.m. – Marcell von Berlin

2:00 p.m. – In Conversation with LaQuan Smith

2:30 p.m. – Epimonía

3:00 p.m. – Black In Fashion Council Town Hall with Lindsay Peoples Wagner

4:00 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff

4:30 p.m. – Come Back As A Flower

5:00 p.m. – The Beauty of Inclusivity with Rajni Jacques, Karen Young & Mariama Diallo

5:30 p.m. AARMY

6:00 p.m. – AARMY Inspiration with Angela Manuel-Davis & Karla Welch 6

8:30 p.m. “El CHULO,” the NYFW comedy short film

