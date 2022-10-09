MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience Is Opening

Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience Is Opening

The Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience in New York is the first of its kind mixed reality journey through Planet Earth. An unforgettable adventure for friends and family through its immersive art installations, augmented reality, and interactive activities, all powered by Microsoft Hololens. View the wonders of our Planet like never before in the first of its kind mixed reality experience.

Photo’s courtesy of Arcadia Earth

Step into Arcadia Earth and have fun with immersive technology, augmented reality, virtual reality, projection mapping, and interactive environments.

Using Microsoft HoloLens technology, you can interact with the art, see incredible visual animations, and take part in interactive activities with your hands (no phones needed!). HoloLens is a wearable augmented reality device that allows guests to interact with the museum on a whole new level.

Discover a new dimension, interact with 3D holograms, and touch the boundaries of reality.

Explore a large-scale multisensorial journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, and inspirational art installations

Get your tickets for Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience in New York!

You can also visit without the HoloLens technology.

Arcadia Earth is located at 718 Broadway.

Hours are: Weekdays 2:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:45 p.m.). Weekends: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:45 p.m.)

Duration: approx. 60–90 minutes

Tickets for general admission are $39 peak and $33 off-peak, with the HoloLens tour being offered as an exclusive experience accessible by a special ticket price of $59

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Darren Criss Makes His Debut at Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

The Caravan of Angels to Perform at Columbus Day Parade

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window announced with Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan at BAM

Suzanna BowlingOctober 7, 2022
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends  Benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund (formally The Actors Fund) Sells Out Birdland

Suzanna BowlingOctober 6, 2022
Read More

SHE ROCKS At Le Poisson Rouge

G. H. HARDINGOctober 6, 2022
Read More

BETTER DAYS: Fundraiser Celebrates André De Shields, Alex Lacamoire, & LaChanze

Suzanna BowlingOctober 6, 2022
Read More

Theater Resources Unlimited – Upcoming TRU Community Gathering via Zoom, Supporting the Arts, Artists and Self-Producers: The Players Theatre – 10/7

Suzanna BowlingOctober 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 5, 2022
Read More
Pat Addiss

League of Professional Theatre Women Interview Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Pat Addiss

Suzanna BowlingOctober 5, 2022
Read More