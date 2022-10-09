Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience Is Opening

The Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience in New York is the first of its kind mixed reality journey through Planet Earth. An unforgettable adventure for friends and family through its immersive art installations, augmented reality, and interactive activities, all powered by Microsoft Hololens. View the wonders of our Planet like never before in the first of its kind mixed reality experience.

Step into Arcadia Earth and have fun with immersive technology, augmented reality, virtual reality, projection mapping, and interactive environments.

Using Microsoft HoloLens technology, you can interact with the art, see incredible visual animations, and take part in interactive activities with your hands (no phones needed!). HoloLens is a wearable augmented reality device that allows guests to interact with the museum on a whole new level.

Discover a new dimension, interact with 3D holograms, and touch the boundaries of reality.

Explore a large-scale multisensorial journey through underwater worlds, fantasy lands, and inspirational art installations

Get your tickets for Arcadia Lens Enhanced Experience in New York!

You can also visit without the HoloLens technology.

Arcadia Earth is located at 718 Broadway.

Hours are: Weekdays 2:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:45 p.m.). Weekends: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:45 p.m.)

Duration: approx. 60–90 minutes

Tickets for general admission are $39 peak and $33 off-peak, with the HoloLens tour being offered as an exclusive experience accessible by a special ticket price of $59