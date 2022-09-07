Are There Bed Bugs in Times Square?

The AMC Empire 25 located at 234 West 42nd street is plagued yet again over a bedbug infiltration. Two TikTok users uploaded video’s Saturday. The video is since been taken down.

“Dani” alleged several bedbug bites as seen in he opening pic.

She attended the AMC Times Square location “for a work thing, not by choice.”

Another TikToker Treneice @ufw.treneice posted a video stating she had the same problem.

The theatre was also the culprit of a bedbug infiltration in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018.