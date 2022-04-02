Broadway For The Ukraine

The Broadway community and all who find power in song will gather on Sunday, April 3rd at 11:30 AM on the Red Steps in Duffy Square for a musical vigil to send a message of solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people.

Actress and Activist Shakina Nayfack was inspired to organize this gathering following a conversation with her friend, award-winning Ukrainian journalist Maxim Eristavi. The vigil will include a community-wide performance of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” including one verse translated into Ukrainian and another by Broadway Inspirational Voices. Verses will be performed by select groups, while all present will join in for the choruses.

Digital screens across Times Square will show the Ukrainian flag at noon for three minutes.

The vigil will be livestreamed on Facebook by TimesSquareNYC.