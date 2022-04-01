It’s been a busy few weeks in Gotham. From Carnegie Hall to the trendy streets of downtown, there has been something to see and talk about.

Earlier in the month the HeartShare Spring Gala took place at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Rosanna Scotto of Good Day New York hosted along with Jim Kerr, legendary DJ at Q104.3 and Radio Hall of Fame Inductee. The night honored Cynthia McFadden, Senior Legal & Investigative Correspondent at NBC News,Michael W. Castellano, co-owner of Staten Island’s Supreme Italian Market, and Douglas P. Catalano, Esq., a partner with Clifton Budd & DeMaria.

On March 30, Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene for the relaunch of the The Sun where he proclaimed, “The Sun is back up in the sky over New York … The Sun is going to play, I believe, a major role in raising the bar and ensuring that we bring back what I feel is integrity…Social media is not a scholarly research assignment. Because it is on a tweet, doesn’t mean it happens in the street…I welcome The Sun to shine a bright light on every neighborhood, every community, every story. Scrutinize us where we need to be scrutinized, inspire us to do better to turn around this city, and make sure we end the inequalities, deal with the public safety that we must face, bring back our economy, and let everyone know in spite of how they feel in this small town, this small city, New York is the center of the universe. “

Guests at the glitzy affair included: Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry, Adam Brodsky, Amanda Gordon (herself a Sun alumna), Jojo Anavim, The Wall Street Journal’s Paul Gigot, Sir Clive Gillinson with his wife, Anya Deutsch and her mother, the concert pianist Galina Novikova, The Washington Post’s Jada Juan, Francine LeFrak and Rick Friedberg, Michael Massing, Betsey McCaughey, Daphne Merkin, Liz and Jeff Peek, Dan Rosen, Amity Shlaes, Ira Stoll, and Ali Wambold.

The Sun’s new publisher, Dovid Efune, shared, “About 8 years ago, Leonard Mason Smith, resident of Pine Island Florida, died. Smith was a veteran of WW2 and the Korean War and had a career as a management executive. In an obituary his family wrote, ‘He hated pointless bureaucracy, thoughtless inefficiency, and bad ideas born of good intentions. He loved his wife, admired his children, and liked every dog. He will be greatly missed by those he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you cancel your subscription to The New York Times.’”

Then in Soho on March 29, Wine Enthusiast and Villa Sparina at our exclusive dinner experience to celebrate the accomplishments of Villa Sparina over the last year and their amazing region and wines.

Every detail in the exquisite night was a standout representation of the brand. Guests gathered in the intimate loft at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria as they sipped in delights from the region. Wine pairings on the menu started with Razor Clam Crudo, Lioni Burrata and a delicious Funghi Pizza. Alongside the plates guests took in sips from Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2018, Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2017 and Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2015.

Then attendees at the beautiful soiree enjoyed Whole Roasted Branzino, Torchio and Cast Iron Wild Rice served along with Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2014, Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2013, and Villa Sparina Monterotondo 2007.

Known for their structural balance and shared harmony from the territorial region, the unmistakable bottle shape of the line is symbolic of their joyous presentation. From start to finish, Villa Sparina offers joyful bliss in each sip. The Monterotondo is the Villa Sparina Cru is made from complex grapes from a rich history. Produced separately and by artisanal methods, the Monterotondo showcases characteristics that balance the Cortese grape and the land’s minerality, tangy salinity, acidity, and strength. The white wine is elegant and a noteworthy mark in history that only improves as the decades go by in time.

Here is three cheers for our beautiful town.