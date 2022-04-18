Join us in Times Square for Car Free Day! We’re collaborating with the Broadway Green Alliance on a table, green-themed concerts throughout the day from Broadway stars and other musicians, and a Broadway trivia game.

Car Free Earth Day is an annual car-free event, held the weekend before or after Earth Day. Celebrate the streets with us on Saturday, April 23, from 11 am to 5 pm. Car Free Earth Day takes place throughout the five boroughs – connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the NYC Bike Network! Environmental programming is offered by City agencies and community organizations along the route to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics. NYC DOT is proud to partner with local artists to bring exciting performances to the event.

NYC DOT events are presented at nine locations:

Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street

Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina

Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Visit NYC DOT’s Flickr for images of past Car Free Earth Day events, www.flickr.com/nycstreets.

Broadway performers joining the event are Andrew Arrington (The Lion King), Saint Aubyn (Ain’t Too Proud), Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Rob Marnell (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Lindsay Roberts (Phantom of the Opera), and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill). Young performers will take the stage in the afternoon, including groups from Revolucion Latina, Perkiomen Valley High School, Eastchester High School, and Epic Players.