MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Car Free Day

Car Free Day

Join us in Times Square for Car Free Day! We’re collaborating with the Broadway Green Alliance on a table, green-themed concerts throughout the day from Broadway stars and other musicians, and a Broadway trivia game.

Graphic of the Earth with the N Y C skyline and icons of people with different abilities on top of it. A gray banner reads Car Free Earth Day

Car Free Earth Day is an annual car-free event, held the weekend before or after Earth Day. Celebrate the streets with us on Saturday, April 23, from 11 am to 5 pm. Car Free Earth Day takes place throughout the five boroughs – connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the NYC Bike Network! Environmental programming is offered by City agencies and community organizations along the route to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics. NYC DOT is proud to partner with local artists to bring exciting performances to the event.

NYC DOT events are presented at nine locations:

  • Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
  • Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
  • Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
  • Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
  • Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
  • Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina
  • Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
  • Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street
  • Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Visit NYC DOT’s Flickr for images of past Car Free Earth Day events, www.flickr.com/nycstreets.

Broadway performers joining the event are Andrew Arrington (The Lion King), Saint Aubyn (Ain’t Too Proud), Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Rob Marnell (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Lindsay Roberts (Phantom of the Opera), and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill).  Young performers will take the stage in the afternoon, including groups from Revolucion Latina, Perkiomen Valley High School, Eastchester High School, and Epic Players.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Celebrates Earth Day With A Textile Drive

Suzanna BowlingApril 18, 2022
Read More

Legendary Broadway Casting Director Jay Binder Has Passed On

Suzanna BowlingApril 16, 2022
Read More

The Little Prince Crashes To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More

Birthday Candles A Look at a Life Well Lived or Was It?

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Barry Manilow, Suffs, Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, Paradise Square and The Bedwetter

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Happy Belated Birthday Joel Grey

Suzanna BowlingApril 12, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Beetlejuice is Back, New York Theatre Festival, Birthday Candles, NY Theatre Artists for Ukraine and for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2022
Read More

Take Me Out Brings Heart, Soul and Intelligence to Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2022
Read More

Covid is Back On Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2022
Read More