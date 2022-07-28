MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cheers to July

July has been a hot month. With these cool drinks ideas yous are sure tool off in style.

For Wine Lovers –

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine is a perfect Sauvignon Blanc for the season. varietal. Characterized by its light, golden straw color and aromas of key lime, fresh melon, and California citrus blossoms it will have you singing lovely songs with your best your friend over a park picnic or sitting next to the pool.

White peach withripe Meyer lemon, and pomelo, as well as a luscious, refreshing finish of ruby red grapefruit are all just as sweet as the 98 calories lower calorie serving fact. We love this refreshing way to drink wine with less sugar this season.

For Tequila Lovers –

Milagro Tequila is a a bright pop of color.


The 100% blue agave tequila renowned for its fresh agave flavor and exceptional smoothness blends well with your curated cocktails or just on the rocks. Reflecting the bright, vibrant, artistic world of Mexico City, master distiller Pedro Juarez has created a modern tequila that is traditional and well-balanced. It fully encompasses a freshest taste with smoothness.

For Bubbly Lovers –

Chandon By The Bay evokes a perfect setting in a glass this summer. Be transported to a setting of divine sense of luxury and joy with a crisp taste of sweetness that is perfect way to cool you down on a warm summer day.

With a name that pays tribute to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs is a celebration of Carneros, one of Napa’s most renowned wine-growing regions, where cool Bay breezes create a cuveé expressive of Chandon’s signature vibrancy and elegance. We love the way this glass brings a smile to your face as you look lovingly at the summer sky. Every day will be a beautiful memory with a sips of this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cover Art by – Taylor Simpson on Unsplash

