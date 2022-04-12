Financial Tips Before Resigning from Your Job

More people are walking away from their positions during the Great Resignation. It can be tempting to join them and get away from the stress of your job, but before doing so, consider your finances.

Building an Emergency Fund

Without a regular paycheck, it becomes even more important to ensure you have an emergency fund. Just because you are walking away from your job doesn’t mean you can leave behind responsibilities such as bills and the cost of living. If you need about $3,000 a month to live comfortably, you will need to have around $18,000 in your account for six months of expenses. It’s good to have at least this number of months saved up because of the unpredictable nature of freelancing. It’s often challenging to come up with this money, but one option is to sell your life insurance policy through a life settlement. This allows you to fund your savings faster. If you are thinking of going this route, you can review a guide on how to evaluate the best life insurance settlement companies that can provide much-needed cash.

Consider Freelancing

If you are planning on making freelancing a source of income after quitting, it’s also important to have an emergency fund, as work might fluctuate in availability. Aim to have several months of living expenses saved up. While there are some challenges, freelancing is often the perfect side hustle because you get to decide when and how much to work. Once you start to bring on more clients, you might decide to advance your career in this direction and make your main job a part-time job, and eventually transition out of your company for good. This can be a smarter move than just quitting your job immediately.

Take Care of Your Health

Before your employer sponsored insurance runs out, consider getting prescriptions refilled, attending your regular medical appointments, and anything else that needs to happen. It’s a good idea to take full advantage of this insurance before it runs out. Do your research to learn when the plan runs out so you can figure out when you need to take care of this. Take some time to choose a healthcare plan after leaving your current employer. If you are uninsured, you could face huge medical bills if something happens to you. One option might be to pay for the entire premium through your employer, even after leaving. There is a health insurance marketplace where you can shop around for better rates than what you might be paying to your employer out of pocket, so research these options before leaving.

Look at Any 401(k) Fees

Ensure you understand your 401(k)’s options before leaving and research any fees. Then you can decide what you should do with the account when leaving. It is possible to leave the account as it is, but this is something you should decide to do. Don’t leave it because you haven’t thought of any other options. You might find an IRA is a better option since it has lower fees.