Gay Pride Gets Their Parade Virtually

The first Pride March was held in 1970 and has since become an annual civil rights demonstration. Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those we have lost to illness, violence and neglect.

On Sunday, June 28 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March held in 1970, and though it will be a very different type of celebration, the tradition of commemorating the LGBTQIA+ movement will continue.

In this unique year, NYC Pride is committed to saluting front-line workers alongside several leaders in the community being honored as Grand Marshals: Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz.

Our Special Pride Broadcast Event will feature performaces by Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza and more. Expect to see appearances by Wilson Cruz, Miss Richfield 1981, Margaret Cho and others. WABC’s Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg will host the special joined by special guest co-host Carson Kressley, along with correspondents Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson.

Save the date, get excited, stay tuned and stay in for 6/28! Happy Pride!

Outlandish outfits, extravagant floats and spontaneous dance parties are mixed in with the political components of this annual civil rights march celebrating LGBTQ+ equality and attended by people from all over the world. While last year’s march commemorated Stonewall50, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the first gay rights march, celebrates the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. This event is free and open to the public, though to march individuals must be with a registered group; an official list will be posted on the Pride NYC 2020 website in June.

NYC Pride, the organization responsible also announces plans for a virtual ​Rally ​on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm EDT. Streamed simultaneously on Facebook and YouTube, the event will be hosted by ​Ashlee Marie Preston​ and ​Brian Michael Smith​. ​Speakers include ​Ceyenne Doroshow​, Annie Segarra​, ​Edafe Okporo​, ​Leandro E. Rodriguez Ramos​ and many more.

Registration for the Rally is now available on EventBrite: ​http://nycpriderally2020.eventbrite.com/