Get Your Labor Day Drinks On

It’s time to get your Labor Day started with these amazing cocktails.

Glenmorangie x BBQ

Ingredients:

50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie

50ml (2oz) Ginger Beer

Method: Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie and ginger beer. Stir, squeeze 3 lime wedges over the drink, then use them to garnish.

Belvedere Vodka & Lemongrass Spritz

Ingredients:

1 ¼ oz Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass

¼ oz Dry Vermouth

1 TSP Honey Water

2 oz Dry Sparkling Wine

2 Fresh Blackberries

Sprig of Mint

Method: Place all ingredients in Spritz glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine.

La Valoma

Ingredients:

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¾ Oz Agave Syrup

A pinch of salt

Method: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Cover Art By Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash