Get Your Labor Day Drinks On

It’s time to get your Labor Day started with these amazing cocktails.
Glenmorangie x BBQ
Ingredients:
- 50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie
- 50ml (2oz) Ginger Beer
Method: Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie and ginger beer. Stir, squeeze 3 lime wedges over the drink, then use them to garnish.
Belvedere Vodka & Lemongrass Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ oz Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass
- ¼ oz Dry Vermouth
- 1 TSP Honey Water
- 2 oz Dry Sparkling Wine
- 2 Fresh Blackberries
- Sprig of Mint
Method: Place all ingredients in Spritz glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine.
La Valoma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- ¾ Oz Agave Syrup
- A pinch of salt
Method: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Cover Art By Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash
