MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Get Your Labor Day Drinks On

Get Your Labor Day Drinks On

It’s time to get your Labor Day started with these amazing cocktails.

Glenmorangie x BBQ

Ingredients:

Method: Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie and ginger beer. Stir, squeeze 3 lime wedges over the drink, then use them to garnish.

Belvedere Vodka & Lemongrass Spritz

Ingredients:

Method: Place all ingredients in Spritz glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine.

La Valoma

Ingredients:                                                                                                                                                

  • 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • ¾ Oz Agave Syrup
  • A pinch of salt

Method: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Cover Art By Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

One Billionth Pound Marker Serves as Sobering Reminder of New York City’s On-Going Hunger Crisis Amid the Pandemic

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Returns

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 25, 2021
Read More

The 5 Most Popular Cafes in Sutherland Shire

WriterAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Get Carried Away in Hamptons at Calissa

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 18, 2021
Read More

That’s Amore – Love Italian Style in Hampton Bays at Salvatore’s

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Lovely Summer with Fishers Island Lemonade

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Seafood Fit For a Queen, Sports and Movies at The Hudson Yards

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Divine Saget La Perrière Hosts Virtual Tasting

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 9, 2021
Read More

Weekend Drinks with Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 6, 2021
Read More