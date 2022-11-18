How Do EV Chargers Work?

In the wake of climate change and the world embracing clean energy, electric mobility is now more popular than ever. Public service electric trains and planes are already showing promising strides as vehicle owners transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

An EV has many benefits, but perhaps the most outstanding one is saving on gas while protecting our environment. However, most people have concerns about charging the EV, how it works and how to go about it.

Let’s explore some pressing concerns about EV chargers and how they work to give you the confidence you need to drive and refuel your EV.

What are EV Chargers?

An EV charger uses a plug or connector to deliver electric current from a power outlet or the grid to the vehicle. The EV stores the energy as direct current (DC) in a robust battery pack that powers the electric motor.

Every EV has a charging cable that can fit into any power point through a three-pin plug. If you need to recharge your EV, you’ll plug the charger’s connector into the EV’s inlet.

Most EV owners prefer installing charging stations at home. It’s highly convenient since you can fully charge your battery overnight. Additionally, you can take advantage of electricity tariffs and off-peak hours or use solar power to avoid expensive power bills.

Some workplaces have EV charging stations that allow you to charge your car during business hours. Employers are embracing this option as a sustainability initiative or an incentive to encourage EV driving.

Local governments and cities continue investing in EV charging infrastructure, so you’ll find more public charging stations. Service stations and fuel retailers are following closely, as more stations now offer DC fast charging services.

Charging Levels

A charging level is the amount of power the charger delivers to an EV. There are three charging levels: Level 3 or DC fast charging, Level 2 and Level 1.

Generally, the higher the level, the more the power output, hence the faster your EV will charge.

Level 1 – Portable EVSE

A Level 1 charger is compatible with the standard 120-volt outlet you have in your garage or home. Although the charging process is slow, these chargers can plug into regular wall outlets.

It takes twelve to twenty hours for a Level 1 charger to replenish an EV battery at a rate of 2 to 5 miles (6 to 8 kilometres) of range per hour.

However, there’s no communication between the EV and the power outlet, which poses safety risks to you and your EV. It’s best to reserve Level 1 charging for emergencies.

Level 2 – Wall Chargers

Most homeowners prefer Level 2 chargers, which are also popular at public charging stations. These chargers require a 240-volt outlet, so standard wall outlets are incompatible.

Level 2 chargers work faster, delivering between 3.4 kW and 22 kW. The maximum output of 22kW can add about 75 miles (120km) to your battery’s range within one hour.

These chargers are faster than level 1 chargers and offer various safety features. You’ll enjoy smart connectivity options and other intelligent functionalities.

Level 3 – DC Fast Chargers

Level 3 chargers, DC fast chargers or rapid chargers are the fastest. These chargers can replenish your EV battery to 80% capacity within one hour at a rate of 100 km per 30 minutes.

Level 3 chargers deliver direct current (DC) to the EV battery without using the AC/DC onboard converter. The DC power enters the battery directly, making the process faster.

Such chargers are primarily for industrial or commercial uses.

Charging your EV at home is simple, convenient and cost-effective. Once you install your charging station, you’ll plug your vehicle when electricity demand is low to take advantage of off-peak pricing.

The only complex step is installing the charging station. It is recommended that you contact an electrician to help with the installation of EV chargers.