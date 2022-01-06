MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Joan Copeland Passes Away

Broadway star and soap opera actress, Joan Copeland, passed away January 4 at 99.

Copeland, who wanted to be an actress since she was a little girl worked to separate her career from her famous brother, playwright Arthur Miller, who died in 2005. She appeared in Miller’s The American Clock in 1980 and earned a Drama Desk award for that performance.

One of the first members of The Actors Studio, Joan, made her Broadway debut in 1948’s Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits included Detective Story, (1950), Not For Children (1951), Handful of Fire (1958), Tovarich (1963), Something More! (1964), The Price (1968), Coco (1969), Two By Two (1970), Checking Out (1976) and 45 Seconds From Broadway (2001). She won an Obie Award in 1991 for her performance in Richard Greenburg’s The American Plan at the Manhattan Theatre Club Off Broadway. And was acclaimed for her performances in a 1976 revival of Pal Joey

Copeland turned to daytime soap operas and was seen on “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). On episodic TV “The Patty Duke Show,” “All in The Family,” “Chicago Hope,” “NYPD Blue” and “ER,” among others.

Marilyn Monroe, (L) is hugging her sister-in-law, Joan Copeland (1922 – 2022), at a party in the Barbizon Plaza Hotel to celebrate the latter’s opening in the Noel Coward Play, Conversation Piece. Joan is a sister of Marilyn’s husband, playwright Arthur Miller. (Getty Images)

Joan’s first film, was Paddy Chayefsky’s “The Goddess” (1958), which was based on Miller’s second wife Marilyn Monroe. Copeland appeared in “Roseland” (1977), “A Little Sex” (1982), “The Object of My Affection” (1998) and as the voice of Tanana in Disney’s “Brother Bear” (2003).

She is survived by her son, Eric Kupchik, and her niece, actress Rebecca Miller.

You can also see video’s of Joan that I took here and here

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

