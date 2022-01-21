Just in Time For Valentine’s Day…Bloom

From February 9 – March 9, 2022 wander among fluctuating heart-shaped shadows cast by Bloom, the winner of the 14th annual Love in Times Square Design Competition. Designed by architecture and urban design practice Habitat Workshop, Bloom is the winner of the 14th Annual Times Square Love and Design Competition, which was presented in partnership with The Museum of Arts and Design. Bloom will be on view in Duffy Square from February 1 to February 28.

From afar, Bloom resembles a pavilion — a circular roof supported by a series of interlocked red and white PVC pipes. From above, it blooms from the center with an arrangement of pixelated hearts. And from below, it becomes a buoyant cloudscape where the pipes overhead, descending to different heights, become vaulted portals allowing light to peek through from all directions. The structure channels the brightness of Times Square and showers down rays of light that greet visitors once they enter the structure, serving as a reminder of the fleeting moments of happiness and joy that persevere even in the shroud of darkness.

“We are honored for the opportunity to create a project that recognizes human fragility and strength, especially after a few years of struggle to care for ourselves and others in this overwhelming and disruptive world. Multiple sections of linked pipes form a buoyant cloud with a heart-shaped core blooming from each section’s center, and the aggregate of each interlocking connector provides strength for the overall structure. Bloom is an offering of hope and a reminder that we must find vivacity amid the darkness.”

— Jieun Yang, Habitat Workshop

At night, surrounding billboards, buildings, and headlights cast a constantly changing spectrum of colors and light onto Bloom, creating a pattern that shifts direction, elongates, and shortens throughout the day.

The centers of each heart cluster create the supportive cores that hold the project aloft, and the strength of the project’s structure comes from each small piece acting as a vital connector, revealing how important grounding forces and networks are for us to find lightness.

Bloom is an homage to the collective love for humanity — a shared experience that creates a sheltered canopy in the middle of Times Square — for all New Yorkers and visitors alike. Embodying both human fragility and strength, the work reminds us that we are all bound together, each with the responsibility to uplift and support one another so we can float together.

Bloom was fabricated by IDEKO.

For thirteen years, Times Square Arts has hosted the Love in Times Square Design Competition to applaud the work of architecture and design firms and address themes of love during the month of February in Times Square. This year’s competition was presented in partnership with The Museum of Arts and Design. Now in its 14th year, the competition serves as a beacon of collective resilience and provides a sense of stability to an ever-changing city — especially during times of prolonged worldwide isolation.

A+A+A, bioMATTERS Studio, Devang Arvind Shah, and Studio Fierro were invited to submit proposals to the competition alongside Habitat Workshop. In addition to the Museum of Arts and Design Deputy Director and Chief Curator Elissa Auther, the competition selection committee included Carson Chan, Director of Emilio Ambasz Institute for the Joint Study of the Built and the Natural Environment at MoMA; Kendal Henry, Assistant Commissioner, Public Art, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs; Kim Yao, Principal, Architecture Research Office, and others.

See the proposals from all the invitees.

Bloom will be the epicenter of activities on Valentine’s Day in Times Square, including weddings, surprise proposals, and a vow renewal ceremony. For more information or for those who wish to participate, visit: www.TSQ.org/Love.

Habitat Workshop is an award-winning architecture and urban design practice promoting design as a framework for positive changes. With projects ranging from urban design to homes and exhibitions, Habitat Workshop creates spaces, objects, ideas, and interactions that activate human connections, build resiliency, and reveal the intrinsic value of a place. Habitat Workshop combines research and practice to continuously refine ways of knowing, asking, learning, and making through collaborations and experiments. And its work explores the extraordinary potential in the ordinary and embraces constraints as the foundation for creative solutions.

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) champions contemporary makers across creative fields, presenting artists, designers, and artisans who apply the highest level of ingenuity and skill to their work. Since the Museum’s founding in 1956 by philanthropist and visionary Aileen Osborn Webb, MAD has celebrated all facets of making and the creative processes by which materials are transformed, from traditional techniques to cutting-edge technologies. Today, the Museum’s curatorial program builds upon a rich history of exhibitions that emphasize a cross-disciplinary approach to art and design, and reveals the workmanship behind the objects and environments that shape our everyday lives. MAD provides an international platform for practitioners who are influencing the direction of cultural production and driving 21st-century innovation, fostering a participatory setting for visitors to have direct encounters with skilled making and compelling works of art and design. madmuseum.org

IDEKO is a full-service event production agency specializing in the production of large-scale experiential events.