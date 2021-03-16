Let There Be Orchids

“The Orchid Show” has been replaced with “Spotlight on Orchids.” A visit to select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory reveals intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings. Discover unusual orchids from New York Botanical Gardens renowned collections, as well as artful floral creations by Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.

Continuing with reduced indoor capacity, access to the Conservatory and Spotlight on Orchids is open to all visitors with a Garden Pass + Conservatory ticket, and we look forward to the return of The Orchid Show in 2022.

“Spotlight on Orchids” runs through Sunday, April 4 inside the conservatory.