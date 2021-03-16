MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Let There Be Orchids

Let There Be Orchids

“The Orchid Show” has been replaced with “Spotlight on Orchids.” A visit to select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory reveals intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings. Discover unusual orchids from New York Botanical Gardens renowned collections, as well as artful floral creations by Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.

Continuing with reduced indoor capacity, access to the Conservatory and Spotlight on Orchids is open to all visitors with a Garden Pass + Conservatory ticket, and we look forward to the return of The Orchid Show in 2022.

“Spotlight on Orchids” runs through Sunday, April 4 inside the conservatory.  

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Could Thoughts of a Colored Man Be The First Show To Open Broadway?

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2021
Read More

Love Radiates From Times Square On Valentine’s Day

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2021
Read More

Dewar’s to Host Free Cooking Class with Chef George Mendes & Master Blender Stephanie Macleod

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 15

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2021
Read More

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

The New Year and Dating Sunday

Suzanna BowlingDecember 31, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 13th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 12, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 9, 2020
Read More