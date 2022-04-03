MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Macbeth’s Daniel Craig Tests Positive for Covid

Macbeth’s Daniel Craig Tests Positive for Covid

Daniel Craig was forced to pull out of Macbeth on Broadway after testing positive for Covid on Saturday and rumor is he will be out until April 8th.

The actor, 54, was out of the preview performance with less than two hours till start time. The announcement was on the show’s Twitter page. “Today’s matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase.”

Preview performances began at Midtown Manhattan’s Longacre Theatre on March 29 with an opening set for April 28.

