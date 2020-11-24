My View: Remembering Mayor David Dinkins

David Dinkins, the 106th Mayor of New York City died last night. Mayor Dinkins the first black Mayor of NYC defeated Republican Rudy Giuliani in 1989. He was 93. Visit his 90th Birthday Party at the Friars Club at these links………

The security was tight in the Monastery last night as politicians, tennis legends, celebrities and Friars gathered in the Frank Sinatra Dining Room to pay tribute to David Dinkins on his 90th birthday. The security protection wasn’t good enough however to stop one of the greatest comedians on the planet, Dean Emeritus Freddie Roman (MC) to have some fun with the former Mayor. As a matter of fact Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who made a special trip down from Albany to be at the Friars got some laughs himself during his heartfelt tribute to Mr. Dinkins. There was much love, laughter, joy, and a few tears in the club during the evening, as there always is in the Friars Club. I couldn’t help thinking as I watched all the Democrats and Republicans in the room enjoying each others camaraderie, how great it would be if all our representatives in Washington would become Friars, meet in The Monastery, feel the love, and solve the nations problems.

Toasting and entertaining Mayor Dinkins were, Harry Belafonte, Congressman Charlie Rangel, Monica Seles, Billie Jean King, Lillias White, Christine Pedi, Roberty Cuccioli, Carol Woods, Chris Gillespie, Freddie Roman, Andrea Frierson, Fay Ann Lee, Sal Viviano, Darren K. Stokes, Brandie Sutton, and the hilarious Jessica Kirson.

An application to become a member of the club doesn’t ask for party affiliation, it’s only requirement is that you be prepared to have a good time!

Mayor David Dinkins & Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Mayor David Dinkins & BIlly Jean King

Harry Belafonte & Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Eda Sorokoff & Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Ron Abel, Chuck Steffan, Carole Koepell, Stephen Sorokoff, Sunny Sessa