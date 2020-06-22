MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
NYC: A City Still Boarded Up

NYC: A City Still Boarded Up

I went to see my friend in Chelsea and then got on a bus to Times Square. Here is what I saw.

A beautiful sunny day in summer deserted.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

