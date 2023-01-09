Events

NYC Hotel Week is Back

Until February 12, 2023, get 23% off a great selection of the City’s most celebrated hotels. Make the most of your getaway (or staycation) by combining your plans with NYC Restaurant Week (January 17 to February 12), NYC Broadway Week (January 17 to February 12) and NYC Must-See Week (January 17 to February 12, get 2-for-1 tickets to NYC attractions, tours, museums and performing arts) as part of NYC Winter Outing starting January 17th, which offers the best deals of the year on dining, attractions, Broadway, accommodations and more.

Participating Times Square hotels include:

The Chatwal
Crowne Plaza Times Square
Hampton Inn Manhattan Times Square
Hard Rock Hotel New York
Hotel Edison
Hyatt Centric Times Square
The Knickerbocker
The Muse Hotel
New York Hilton Midtown
New York Marriott Marquis
Renaissance New York Times Square
Sanctuary Hotel
The Times Square Edition
The Westin New York Times Square

Events

