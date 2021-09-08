NYFW with Afterpay

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 – Today, Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, released its final New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows calendar of events.

As presenting partner of NYFW: The Shows, Afterpay is providing consumers nationwide with unparalleled access to NYFW, including ‘See Now, Buy Now Shows’ with Altuzarra and LaQuan Smith, a small business presentation hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi featuring 1822 Denim, Sabrina Zeng, Botkier, Rebecca Allen and Softwear, a range of live shopping and interactive events at the House of Afterpay and Afterpay Quarter, and much more.

Afterpay’s full programming for NYFW includes:

September 8th

● Afterpay’s DROPSHOP: Afterpay is bring drop culture to the streets of Times Square with an immersive experience that integrates Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology to purchase items. Drops include:

● Crocs and social media star Bretman “Da Baddest” Rock will reveal an exclusive collection of Jibbitz™ charms inspired by a love of crystals, stars and reflective materials, available in limited pre-release quantities.

● JD Sports commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Glassface (Josh Goldenberg) to create a rare NFT that will be available to the public for the first time. Entitled “Enter New Worlds,” the piece pushes you to gain access to new perspectives and reach unimaginable heights on September 8.

ouse of Afterpay: On 14th and Washington, Afterpay is hosting a pop-up retail and content destination featuring insider talks, styling workshops and more from September 8 through September 25 including retail partners REVOLVE, Sugar + Jade, JD Sports, Crocs, The Container Store and many more.

● Small Business Showcase @ The House of Afterpay: Catch local businesses – including 1822 Denim, Sabrina Zeng, Botkier, Rebecca Allen and Softwear -debut their first-ever NYFW presentations hosted by Afterpay Ambassador and style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi.

September 9:

● NYFW: The Talks: Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar will join U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, IMG events and properties president Leslie Russo, Moda Operandi co-founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo, and Liberty Fairs co-founder Sharifa Murdock in a panel discussing the retail and economic impact of New York Fashion Week.

● See Now, Buy Now LaQuan Smith: Rising-star LaQuan Smith will launch his first “See Now, Buy Now” show during NYFW – giving consumers a front row seat to shop the collections from their own home. Inspired by New York City’s energy from its nightlife and glamour, Smith’s runway show will take place at the Empire State Building, making it the first show ever to be held in the 90-year old landmark. Show will begin at 9:00pm ET and is streamable on NYFW.com and on Afterpay’s NYFW Hub.

● Turning the City Bondi Mint: Keep your eyes peeled for a new color in the sky – the Empire State Building will turn Bondi Mint with help from Afterpay’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Nick Molnar and special guests.

September 10th

● NYFW: ShopsNY: Afterpay will be taking over New York City from Soho to Meatpacking with ashop-a-thon that will feature 20+ participating brands including Steve Madden, Alo Yoga and MAC. All those who Afterpay their in-store purchase of $100 or more at a participating ShopsNY retailer, will also receive $25 off their purchase[2]. Shoppers can head to House of Afterpay in Meatpacking on 9/10 from 12pm-8pm to activate their credit. You’ll also get a free tote, hand painted by NYC artist Queen Andrea, and a pedicab ride to your favorite store.

● Afterpay Quarter: Celebrate NYFW and New York retail at the city’s ultimate block party. Located on Washington Street, between 13th and 14th, Afterpay Quarter will feature DJ sets from Tommy Genesis, AMRIT, Kitty Cash, and Vashtie, a roller rink, treat truck, cafe seating, limited-edition tote bags hand painted by NYC artist Queen Andrea, and free pedicabs to NYFW: ShopsNY.

● NFYW Styling Event w/ Zanna Roberts Rassi + Kate Young: Join celeb stylist Kate Young and fashion and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi for a must-attend styling session featuring the best looks for NYFW21. Styling session will take place in front of the House of Afterpay from 1:00pm-2:00pm ET and feature items from REVOLVE.

● See Now, Buy Now Maison Kitsuné: Record label turned fashion empire Maison Kitsuné will be hosting their open-to-the-public and live shopping at the Afterpay Quarter at 7:30 pm.

● REVOLVE Gallery: Located at 20 Hudson Yards, Afterpay is the exclusive payment partner of REVOLVE Gallery IRL, an immersive multi-brand exhibition. Guests can RSVP for appointments via www.revolve.com/content/NYFashionWeek.

September 12th

● See Now, Buy Now Altuzarra: Returning to New York for the first time in four years, Joseph Altuzarra will close Afterpay’s New York Fashion Week with the third and final See Now, Buy Now shows at NYFW. The show will begin at 3:00pm ET at Spring Studios, and will be streamable on NYFW.com.

● The Talks: Representation and Identity in the Fashion Image, Presented by Afterpay from, 3:00pm – 4:00pm at Spring Studios. Joining the panel is Performance Artist, Creator of #DeGenderFashion ALOK, Model and Activist – Quannah Chasinghorse, Fashion Designer – Jason Wu, Content Creator – Bretman Rock and Photographer – Quill Lemons, Moderated by Deputy Director of New Museum Isolde Brielmaier.

For information on Afterpay’s events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw