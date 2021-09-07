MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Operation Companion Canine Needs Your Help

Operation Warrior Shield (OWS) has been working successfully, within the Veteran and First Responder Communities, providing help to reduce the epidemic of suicide. In spite of this work, suicide continues at 22 Veterans a day.

OWS has initiated another program, “Operation Companion Canine”, which will provide companion dogs for seriously wounded veterans and their families This initiative is with a partnership from Hope For Heroes & Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

The training, for our companions, takes six months from birth to presentation.

Their first companion dog shall be named“Yellin” after WW II P-51 Fighter Pilot Jerry Yellin.

OWS has received many honors for their programs from institutions such as WABC Radio, Brooklyn Borough Presidents, NYPD, State Senators, and was recognized by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce as, “The Best Innovative Non-for Profit”.

Right now they need help, so they can help them who have given so much. If you have a pet, you know how much that pet can make a difference in one’s life. Your pet is your companion for life. They provide emotional support and help reduce the stress level that our wounded veterans live with each and every day.

OWS has 4 Wounded Veterans requesting a Companion.

All interested parties can visit their website Operation Warrior Shield  to discuss the program.

