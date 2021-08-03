MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Polo Hamptons 2021 Triumphant Return

It was a beautiful weekend out east this weekend as hundreds of guests made their way to the second match of the Polo Hamptons season.


Martin Pepa, Paige Pepa, Daughter

Hundreds of guests gathered in Bridgehampton at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party sponsored by BMW North America.

Maria Fishel, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Guests enjoyed the thrill of the polo match that saw the field electrified with the intense match. The VIP tents were lined with revelers in high anticipation on the glorious day.

Brock Pierce

Enjoyed during the game was the open bar where rose wine was poured and paired with hors d’oeuvres by Elegant Affairs.

Rob Haisch, Kim Haisch

It was a perfect way to come out of the shell of 2020 as the sun sparkled sweet moments of bliss over the crowd on the The Maria and Kenneth Fishel Estate.

Polo Hamptons additionally celebrated Christie Brinkley’s July cover in the luxury lifestyle publication. Additional sponsors included Dolce & Gabbana, Turks & Caicos Tourism, Tanqueray, Sotheby’s, AIREM, Whispering Angel Rosé, and Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa.

Photos by -Rob Rich and J. Van der Watt for Rob Rich /SocietyAllure.com

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

