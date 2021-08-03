Polo Hamptons 2021 Triumphant Return

It was a beautiful weekend out east this weekend as hundreds of guests made their way to the second match of the Polo Hamptons season.



Hundreds of guests gathered in Bridgehampton at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party sponsored by BMW North America.

Guests enjoyed the thrill of the polo match that saw the field electrified with the intense match. The VIP tents were lined with revelers in high anticipation on the glorious day.

Enjoyed during the game was the open bar where rose wine was poured and paired with hors d’oeuvres by Elegant Affairs.

It was a perfect way to come out of the shell of 2020 as the sun sparkled sweet moments of bliss over the crowd on the The Maria and Kenneth Fishel Estate.

Polo Hamptons additionally celebrated Christie Brinkley’s July cover in the luxury lifestyle publication. Additional sponsors included Dolce & Gabbana, Turks & Caicos Tourism, Tanqueray, Sotheby’s, AIREM, Whispering Angel Rosé, and Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa.

