Real Estate Developer Celal Ozkan Takes Florida Landscape to Next Level

Celal Ozkan is an international man of business who is out to make the South Florida landscape even more dynamic. The President and CEO of CEO Contract is exactly the type of influential leader who knows the type of impact he can have on a deal that brings wealth to a region.

His privately held investment, contracting and business development company has extensive experience in architectural and construction-related manufacturing, contracting, furnishing, and supply activities all based on years of global research. An industry trailblazer since 1995, the company has successfully delivered numerous en vogue and diverse projects throughout the Middle East, Turkey, Europe, North Africa, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. And, now the stylish endeavors of this businessman are expanding to the United States.

Celal Ozkan and Cagatay Emre Ozkan

“I want to accomplish the American dream,” he says about bringing his 40 years of experience from abroad stateside. “I want to invest in the United States.”

From worldwide developments including a coveted project for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to hotels, government buildings, retail and medical facilities, and even residential properties his company has strong roots in the industry. The position his business has makes him a leading global player by offering contracting services that are unrivaled.

The latest state-of-the-art development project being helmed is Skygarden Miami. The property highlights luxury living in multi-family apartments that will be both furnished and unfurnished. Located close to the shores of North Miami Beach will sit a stunning building right in the heart of downtown. And here Ozkan has emphasized eco-friendly aspects and green technology that he finds to be crucial for his desire to protect the environment.

The new 19-story building will highlight luxury living in multi-family apartments that will be both furnished and unfurnished. Under the new site plan, the 19-story complex will total 448,653 square feet, with 341 apartments; 12,635 square feet of commercial space; and 405 parking spaces, including some with mechanical lifts for car stacking. Units will range from 593 to 991 square feet, with an average of 740 square feet. A pool deck and fitness center will be amenity highlights along with a superb rooftop garden.

To fulfill the plan, Ozkan’s son Cagatay Emre Ozkan is joining the team effort. He is a proud third-generation successor in the company who specializes in the renewable energy management area. Father and son are aimed to keep this successful business prosperous and continuing in the future together in the United States.

Starting with this large-scale residential property development in Florida, Ozkan is off on a good foot with a selection of high-class Florida settings for initial appointments. CEO Contract is making waves on American soil because of the level of passion that Ozkan expresses. His company’s multi-continental geographical presence and cross-cultural history of commerce is admirable. And, the work he is doing in America now is just the beginning of a fruitful journey into the future.

