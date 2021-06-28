Springsteen Re-Opens Broadway

Bruce Springsteen re-opened Broadway last night for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street). Performances began last night, Saturday June 26 and will continue through September 4. Photos and video now available.

photo by Rob DeMartin

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography ‘Born to Run,’ Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show’s original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway are on sale through the show’s official ticketing provider SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.

For each performance, 32 lottery tickets will be sold for $75 each. To register and find more information, please visit http://www.luckyseat.com

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater. For more information visit brucespringsteen.net

or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.