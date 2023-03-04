Steak Frites Bistro Launches Lunch Service Featuring Duck Confit on Brioche

Nestled onto the corner on 44th Street and 623 9th Avenue is La Pulperia, a restaurant featuring rustic Latin cuisine. La Pulperia cuisine has a combination of European influences from places like Italy and Spain. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity reimagining dishes from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, to create and plate dishes that are totally unique.

The decor is quaint, cozy, relaxed and completely inviting. Here you will find handcrafted floor tiles from Mexico, reclaimed wood from Brazil on the ceiling.It is the perfect date night place, as well as a night of treating yourself to a remarkable meal.

Toasting off the evening I started with Coquito Passion ($15) filled with Silver Rum, Coconut Rum, Passion Fruit Pureé, Fresh Mint and was refreshing and the perfect start.

Starting off with the guacamole ($15) this tasty slightly spicy dip was served with Hass avocado, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, yellow corn tortilla chips. I am a huge fan of this traditional starter and it was done well.

For appetizers we had the Corn & Cheese empanadas($11), which were flakey and filled with Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, cilantro and for dipping a refreshing chimichurri sauce. I would definitely come back for this.

To add to this my guest ordered the Lobster Taquitos ($22) which he raved about, loving the caramelizad pineapple, cilantro, avocado mousse and spicy mayonnaise, along with the chunks of lobster.

For entrees my guest had the NY Strip Sirloin ($45) served with roasted potatoes, marinated red pepper, green salad, chimichurri-salsa criolla. The steak was mouth wateringly tender and the potato’s were out of this world.

I had the Short Ribs Pappardelle ($29), which had a thrilling surprise…the Pappardelle was homemade, which made the taste exquisite. Besides tender cubes of Short Ribs, the dish was served with Granna padano cheese in a tangy puttanesca sauce with a kick.

For dessert flan ($10) with a light topping a delicious light caramel sauce.

Our server was so knowledgeable and exactly who you want to serve you.

On Saturday and Sunday at 12pm & 2:30pm there are drag brunches to be had. And from Monday – Friday 4pm – 7pm there are happy hour specials on food and drink. The best part is during the summer their is outside seating for 46 Guests.

I highly recommend La Pulperia at 623 9th Avenue for a meal that is out of this world.