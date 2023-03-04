Food and Drink
Steak Frites Bistro Launches Lunch Service Featuring Duck Confit on Brioche
The recently opened Steak Frites Bistro, located in Hell’s Kitchen, is the perfect place for those seeking a French-fix during midday. Starting next Monday, March 6th, the popular French bistro will be serving lunch from 11:30 am – 3 pm.
Other highlights from the menu include, but are not limited to:
Hors D’œuvres:
- Pâté de Campagne: Country style pâté of duck & pork, cassis mustard.
- Escargots de Bourgogne: Burgundy snails cooked in parsley-garlic butter with croûtons served in a shallow dish rather than the traditional snail plate.
Les Sandwichs:
- Sliced Steak on Baguette: 6 oz. Hanger steak, melted onions and mushrooms, garlic aioli, and gruyère.
- Burger Français: A dry-aged prime beef blend patty topped with gruyère, dijonnaise, shallots, and cornichons, served on brioche with pommes frites.
Plats Principaux:
- Salmon Béarnaise: Pan roasted organic salmon, Brussel sprouts, and bacon lardons.
- Gruyère Omelette: Soft cooked organic eggs and lyonnaise potatoes.
- Côte de Bœuf (for two): Maître d’hôtel butter, frites and petite salad.
Events
Hip hip Hooray National Cocktail Day
Three cheers for this amazing holiday. National Cocktail Day is just around the corner on March 24 and we couldn’t be more tickled pink as we get ready for some amazing sips. We love them and you certainly will too.
Warm up as the weather starts to turn and ignite spring with our new favorite recipes this month.
Rosérita – Campo Viejo Rosé – This will give you the tangy twist you desire on March 24.
Ingredients:
1⁄4 part Campo Viejo Rosé
1.5 parts Altos Silver Tequila
1⁄2 part Fresh Lime Juice
1⁄4 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1⁄2 part Agave Nectar
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over crushed ice into a rocks glass.
Raspberry Rosé Cocktail – Mumm Napa Brut Rosé – It just got so fruitylicious in here!
Ingredients:
1 lime, cut into wheels
½ part raspberries
Sugar, to taste
1 bottle Mumm Napa Brut Rosé, chilled
Fresh raspberries & lime wheels for garnish
Method:
Muddle lime wheels, raspberries, and sugar. Rest until sugar is dissolved. Strain using fine mesh strainer. Add 1 part compote & 5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé to a glass. Garnish with additional raspberries & lime wheels. Enjoy!
La Rousse – G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé – Oh, sweet, sweet tastes you make me want to sing the high, high notes at the top of my lungs this month and beyond!
Ingredients:
1 part The Glenlivet 12 Year Old
1 part Blood Orange Syrup
3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
Method:
Stir whiskey and blood orange syrup over ice. Strain into rocks glass with cold draft. Top with G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange and blood orange cubes.
Happy National Cocktail Day!
Cover art by Katarzyna Grabowska on Unsplash
Food and Drink
La Pulperia is a Gem of a Restaurant in Hells Kitchen
Nestled onto the corner on 44th Street and 623 9th Avenue is La Pulperia, a restaurant featuring rustic Latin cuisine. La Pulperia cuisine has a combination of European influences from places like Italy and Spain. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity reimagining dishes from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, to create and plate dishes that are totally unique.
The decor is quaint, cozy, relaxed and completely inviting. Here you will find handcrafted floor tiles from Mexico, reclaimed wood from Brazil on the ceiling.It is the perfect date night place, as well as a night of treating yourself to a remarkable meal.
Toasting off the evening I started with Coquito Passion ($15) filled with Silver Rum, Coconut Rum, Passion Fruit Pureé, Fresh Mint and was refreshing and the perfect start.
Starting off with the guacamole ($15) this tasty slightly spicy dip was served with Hass avocado, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, yellow corn tortilla chips. I am a huge fan of this traditional starter and it was done well.
For appetizers we had the Corn & Cheese empanadas($11), which were flakey and filled with Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, cilantro and for dipping a refreshing chimichurri sauce. I would definitely come back for this.
To add to this my guest ordered the Lobster Taquitos ($22) which he raved about, loving the caramelizad pineapple, cilantro, avocado mousse and spicy mayonnaise, along with the chunks of lobster.
For entrees my guest had the NY Strip Sirloin ($45) served with roasted potatoes, marinated red pepper, green salad, chimichurri-salsa criolla. The steak was mouth wateringly tender and the potato’s were out of this world.
I had the Short Ribs Pappardelle ($29), which had a thrilling surprise…the Pappardelle was homemade, which made the taste exquisite. Besides tender cubes of Short Ribs, the dish was served with Granna padano cheese in a tangy puttanesca sauce with a kick.
For dessert flan ($10) with a light topping a delicious light caramel sauce.
Our server was so knowledgeable and exactly who you want to serve you.
On Saturday and Sunday at 12pm & 2:30pm there are drag brunches to be had. And from Monday – Friday 4pm – 7pm there are happy hour specials on food and drink. The best part is during the summer their is outside seating for 46 Guests.
I highly recommend La Pulperia at 623 9th Avenue for a meal that is out of this world.
Food and Drink
Pop Up Grocer Is Coming Back To NYC
Pop Up Grocer, the popular experience-first grocery store, is opening a brick & mortar location in New York City (205 Bleecker Street) on Friday, March 3rd. New Yorkers with a penchant for innovation and design (and a longing for Erewhon) can now regularly visit them to discover new brands.
In addition to their ongoing pop-ups, this will be the first permanent location for the company, which has been shaking up the industry since 2019, providing a platform for launch and an efficient path to retail for new, better-for-you products—exclusively.
The 1,500 square-foot retail concept will feature over 130 emerging brands across the areas of food, beverage, home, beauty and pets – as well as a cafe with Chamberlain Coffee, the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain, solidifying Pop Up Grocer’s identity as a place of both discovery and community. The cafe will offer seating and an assortment of baked goods in partnership with Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York which opened to great success in 2022 by Dona Murad-Gerschel. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time, creating a unique space with an immersive experience and vibe.
“Given our unique model as an advertiser-first retailer and grocery store, it only made sense for our first location to be in New York, and specifically in Manhattan, at the center of influence,“ says Founder & CEO Emily Schildt. “Having now opened nine 30-day locations across the country, we know a lot about the types of items that our audience is attracted to, which will influence our assortment. And, with each city we visit, there are incessant requests for us to stay, so we’ve learned very simply that there is demand for a more permanent presence.”
Featured brands in the flagship—including brands Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic among others—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of a selection of core items to satisfy the local community’s demand. Additionally, the location will serve as a space for programming like community-led panels, tastings, and classes.
The space’s design is led by Jen Levy Creative in partnership with Porto Architecture (of Kith fame), and will feature a warm, neutral palette with thoughtful, quirky elements to emphasize the bold array of products on shelf. The goal was to create a space that feels at once familiar and momentous to attract both everyday shoppers, and tourists..
“We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery,” says Schildt, who adds that visitors can pop in for a look at what’s new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact.”
Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm and will be located at 205 Bleecker Street at the historic intersection of Bleecker, Minetta Street and Sixth Avenue. For more information, please visit popupgrocer.com or follow popupgrocer on Instagram and TikTok.
