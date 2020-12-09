The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

A DYLAN SALE — In a monumental publishing deal, Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog has been acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The Nobel Prize-winner’s catalog encompasses six decades and more than 600 song copyrights.

“Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changin,“ “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Lay Lady Lay,” “Forever Young,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” “Make You Feel My Love,” Oscar-winner “Things Have Changed” and the latter-day opus “Murder Most Foul” are just the tip of the iceberg.

The acquisition, announced by UMG in the early hours of 12/7, proclaims, “The deal is the most significant music publishing agreement this century and one of the most important of all time.”

You’ll get no argument from us on that score.

The buyout, conducted via Universal Music Publishing Group, sees Universal acquire both the publisher and writer shares of Dylan’s catalog.

In recent years, the catalog – which was owned by Dylan ahead of UMG’s acquisition – has been administered by Universalrival Sony/ATV outside the US, and by Dylan’s own operation inside the United States.

The catalog acquired by UMPG encompasses more than 600 copyrights spanning 60 years; from 1962’s cultural milestone “Blowin’ In The Wind” all the way to this year’s epic “Murder Most Foul.”

Expert industry sources add Dylan’s catalog would command a price tag somewhere in the region of $250m to $400m in the current frothy music rights marketplace, with the higher end of that estimate likely after heavy industry-wide bidding for the rights.

If that sounds pricey, consider that just last week, Stevie Nicks’ songwriting catalog was valued at around $100m following Primary Wave’s acquisition of 80% of it. (Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac smashes like “Dreams” and “Landslide” – as well as a string of solo hits – but many of the band’s other biggest tracks such as “Everywhere” and “Go Your Own Way “were penned by her bandmates.)

Universal did not disclose the price of the Dylan deal; though industry insiders have it pegged closer to $400.

It was also announced yesterday that David Crosby was selling his publishing – unfortunately, because he had too.

Universal’s buyout of Dylan’s catalog represents a major move for UMG in the rampant music rights market, where the majority of activity in recent months has come from relatively new players such as Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Primary Wave, and Round Hill.

The reaction from the media was swift and furious – with some calling Dylan’s actions a sell-out and others amazed by why Sony didn’t buy it, and Universal did, as Sony has been Dylan’s label home for decades – save for his great Planet Wavesalbum on Asylum.

Q1043’s air personality Ken Dashow perhaps explained it the best when he said that as Dylan was approaching 80; most likely he wanted to get his affairs in order and settle things before an ex-wife and eight kids did. To be honest, this explanation to me makes the most sense to me. How many times have you seen inter-family issues creep up? Witness the recent Tom Petty-family fracas.

This way, everyone is essentially taken care of; all the i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed.

I also think another remarkable thing (that was scarcely reported) is Dylan’s ownership of The Band’s “The Weight” song. Face it, this song alone is worth millions. I just heard it the other day and thought, it’s timeless.

To me, Dylan remains the voice of a generation and whoever owns them, it’s secondary. Dylan wrote ‘em.

MAX BACKLASH — (Per Hollywood Reporter) To many insiders, WarnerMedia’s blindsiding of talent and their reps with news that it would send 17 films directly to HBO Max in 2021 felt like an insult.

For many in the movie business — producers, directors, stars and their representatives — Dec. 3, 2020, is a day that will live in infamy.

Christopher Nolan

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” filmmaker Christopher Nolan, whose relationship with Warners dates back to Insomnia in 2002, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Added Nolan: “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

On that now-infamous morning, Ann Sarnoff — whose ungainly title is chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group — and Warner Bros. film studio chairman Toby Emmerich called the heads of the major agencies to drop a bombshell: Warners was about to smash the theatrical window, sweeping its entire 17-picture 2021 film slate onto its faltering HBO Max streaming service, debuting them on the same day they would open in whatever theaters could admit customers.

The instant response in Hollywood was outrage and a massive girding for battle. “Warners has made a grave mistake,” says one top talent agent. “Never have this many people been this upset with one entity.” Like others, he had spent much of the day dealing with calls from stunned and angry clients. And that swooshing sound you hear? It’s the lawyers, stropping their blades as they prepare for battle: that Warners was self-dealing in shifting these movies to its own streamer, perhaps, or that the company acted in bad faith. Some talent reps say the decision affects not only profit participants but others who have worked on films as the move might affect residual payments.

The Warners move poses big, maybe even existential questions: How do theaters survive this supposedly onetime, excused-by-the-pandemic move? Genies are hard to put back in the bottle — and no one believes Warners intended this to be temporary, anyway. What damage will be done to exhibitors by training customers that if they sit on their sofas, the biggest movies will come? And will Warners face serious backlash from important producers, filmmakers, guilds and onscreen talent? “Warners was the quintessentially talent-friendly, filmmaker-friendly studio,” says one agent. “Now Warners isn’t the first place, second place or third place you want to go.”

Many in Hollywood think WarnerMedia opted for this drastic move to play to streaming-infatuated Wall Street and redo the botched launch of HBO Max, which has netted a dismal 8.6 million “activated” subscribers so far. But one prominent agent notes that the top executives at WarnerMedia and its parent — AT&T CEO John Stankey, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and, of course, Sarnoff — “don’t understand the movie business, and they don’t understand talent relations.”

By the weekend following the announcement, Emmerich was calling important filmmakers with projects set for 2022 to assure them that their movies wouldn’t be dropped on the streaming service without warning. “As if anyone would believe he had any control over the situation,” says one producer with a major Warner property. “Toby probably had a really bad weekend, not that I feel bad for him,” says one agent.

According to a source, Emmerich tried to soothe In the Heights director Jon M. Chu by pointing out that the movie was still getting a “global theatrical release.” But industry insiders say the studio is pretending that pirates won’t pounce as soon as these films are streaming on HBO Max. As soon as one does, there’s an “excellent version of the movie everywhere immediately,” notes one industry veteran.

And then there’s the talent. Dune director Denis Villeneuve is said to be among those who felt most strongly that a traditional big-screen release was essential for his film. Chu, who along with Lin-Manuel Miranda went through an intense courtship with multiple suitors for In the Heights and who had turned down a huge Netflix offer for Crazy Rich Asians because he cherishes the communal theatrical experience, told an associate he was “shell-shocked” after being informed of the Warners decision.

That brings to mind a line in the new Netflix movie, Mank — a warning delivered to the upstart Orson Welles by grizzled veteran Herman Mankiewicz: “You, my friend, are an outsider, a self-anointed savior-hyphenate. They’re just waiting to loathe you.”

It also leaves out a long-standing Hollywood maxim: Content is king. And content comes from artists who aren’t always motivated purely by money. Says an agent who represents extremely important talent with business at Warners: “You had a decades-long legacy as being known as the most talent-friendly studio. Now you’ve gone from that to a studio that in starburst colors lit up a sign that says, ‘We don’t give a fuck about talent.’”

SHORT TAKES —Big surprise? SiriusXM mainstay Howard Stern has re-upped for 5 years. Check out he story here: https://radioink.com/2020/12/08/howard-stern-signs-new-deal-with-sirius/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=BREAKING%3A&utm_campaign=Blast-Broadcasters&vgo_ee=eZapWXCj8P8s%2B86lLoAuAqQCDl82r2MkJAjKTCQE64I%3D .. I just watched a Harry Smith segment on NBC’s Today about John Lennon’s infamous interview with the late-geat Tom Snyder on his Tomorrow Show back in 1975. It’s a great, telling interview with Lennon; actually, his final TV moment …

I’ve been engrossed in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind. About the space program and what if the Russians had ended up on the moon first. Truly intriguing, am loving it. They also have terrific source music like Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky” and Creedence Clearwtaer Revival’s “Someday Never Comes.” Loving it …

The Oxfords

Great interview with The Oxfords in Keith Girard’s NY Independent Check it out: https://www.thenyindependent.com/music/17026/the-oxfords-a-throwback-60s-philly-band-finds-new-fans-with-oldies-album/ … And, check out Ray K’s podcast with Saint John’s Daniel Hartwell:

