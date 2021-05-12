The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

GOLDEN NO MORE— (Via Deadline) There will be no Golden Globes on NBC in 2022, as the besieged Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to falter in reforming itself to the satisfaction of Hollywood studios and stakeholders.“

We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the Comcast-owned network said this morning. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Sure to dramatically shuffle the awards-season deck as Tinseltown and America gingerly come out of the coronavirus pandemic, the decision to shutter the 2022 Globes was made earlier Monday as WarnerMedia joined Netflix and Amazon this weekend in cutting off ties with the HFPA due to their collective lack of confidence in the nonprofit group to enact serious systemic reform.

In the fog of upheaval right now, it is unclear whether NBC will be paying the HFPA the $60 million annual fee for the 2022 right to air Globes, which is produced by dick clark productions. NBCUniversal inked a new eight-year deal with the HFPA and dcp in 2018 to continue its long-term broadcasting of the ceremony until 2026 with the inflated price tag.

Having seen its reforms and relevance crash and burn for the time being, the only statement so far from the HFPA today was a tweet on international box office just before the news of the 2022 shuttering broke A magnet for controversy for decades, the Globes have been on increasingly shaky footing this year since it was revealed just before February’s semi-virtual shindig that the HFPA has zero Black members.

Hit by a savvy campaign by Time’s Up on the eve of the 78th Globes in February, a trio of HFPA brass tried to mitigate events by taking to the stage and promising to increase representation and adopt polices of great inclusion. To say that that attempt went over badly is an understatement of blockbuster proportions. Since then, things have gone from bad to horrible as the HFPA leadership has applied one Band-aid after another as Hollywood’s top studios and talent have expressed displeasure with the group overall.

On May 6, around 75 of the insular HFPA’s 86 members voted for an inclusion and overhaul proposal the group’s board put forth at the beginning of that week in hopes of reframing the narrative. Chatter over the weekend, especially when Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the streamer wouldn’t engage with the HFPA until real reform was in place, was making it loud and clear that it was too little, too late.

The admittedly first-step reforms are a 50% increase in membership in the next 18 months, hiring of a CEO and other top governance positions (though no replacement for long-term General Counsel/Chief Operating Officer George Goeckner is in the cards) and conduct and ethics measures. After the 78th Globes and before the latest vote, the HFPA saw racially offensive remarks from a former president and newly minted Diversity and Inclusion advisor Dr. Shaun Harper and fixer supreme/Scandal inspiration Judy Smith both walk out in frustration last month.

And, add Tom Cruise to the chorus of outrage against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Deadline hears that the actor today has delivered back to the HFPA the three Golden Globe trophies he has won over the years.

The trophies just sent to HFPA headquarters are the Best Actor prize he won for Jerry Maguire, the Best Actor prize he won for Born on the Fourth of July and the Best Supporting Actor prize he won for Magnolia. This is a new tack, but I wouldn’t be surprised if others follow his lead and that the reception area of the HFPA could be crammed with golden trophies.

Sources said this just happened, as the Golden Globes house of cards continues to crumble and NBC canceled next year’s broadcast. Cruise becomes the latest star to speak out, including Netflix, Amazon and NBC among others over the slow crawl the organization is making to reform its lack of diversity.With the events of the past week and the announcement by NBC today, the duo’s exit looks positively prophetic.

SHORT TAKES — Actor Robert Funaro guests on Robert Miller’s Follow Your Dream podcast. Miller has also released the track, “Right Now” from his new album Miller Rocks …

Of all the faces to suddenly re-appear during these last 14 months, Donovan must surely be the most interesting. Turning 75 this week, he has re-surfaced with a song called “I Am The Shaman,” that’s terrifically catchy. Also, there’s a video directed by none other than David Lynch. And, it’s superb in my book. I saw Donovan once at Steve Walter’s old Cutting Room on West 24th street and caught him again at the club’s current location. Spellbinding for sure. Check it out here:

Steve Schirripa

I first met Steve Schirripa years ago before The Sopranos was on and a major hit. If memory serves, it was on a show on Spike TV with Beth Stern. Spike TV, btw, is now owned by Paramount. He was just terrific, in fact, one of the nicest and talented personalities I had ever run across. We stayed in touch as he went onto major success with the HBO show. After that ended, a re-occurring role came on CBS’ Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck as Detective Anthony Abetemarco. He was, in a word, a perfect fit for the show. It was a neat twist on his Soprano’s role as Bobby Baccalieri. In last week’s episode (The New You) his character is mistaken for a gangster and asked to perform a dirty deed. Suffice to say, his character defuses the event, but in a way only a true-blue mafioso would. It was, for me and probably Steve, an awesome return to his character in The Sopranos; Emmy-worthy for sure. He’s just a terrific. Well done Steve! … Shame on the Today Show for not identifying Pat O’Brien as the interviewer in this week’s interview with Jennifer Lopez from years ago. Sure, he did go the way of Matt Lauer, but surely he should have been identified. Shameless … This is the time of the ear when TV hold their up-fronts; so-called as potential advertisers come in and ante up. It’s also the time when some shows get jettisoned, and for others, receive a renewal. FOX this morning canceled their Prodigal Son series with Michael Sheen and new-addition Catherine Zeta-Jones. Shows that are just barely hanging on are termed as being on the bubble.

DEBRIS — Season: 1 — Pictured: “Debris” Key Art — (Photo by: NBC)

ABC’s Big Sky was renewed a few weeks back and my other favorites, Manifest and Debris (with the terrific Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) are indeed on that bubble. In yesteryear, a show had 22 episodes to really build an audience. These days, a show usually gets six episodes. With competition from steaming and all, tough times for sure … Happy BDay to old pirate Dave Mason and Eric Burdon!

