The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

CELINE ALINE — (via The Wrap) Aline is an unofficial biopic and fictionalized story about the life and career of the French-Canadian singing superstar Celine Dion, and it even uses her real songs, but the film has given the singer a new name entirely — one that literally means “Aline God” in French.

Online commenters weighed in on the corniness of the film’s trailer, complete with the heroine’s mother voicing concerns about her daughter’s romance with a manager twice her age who seems very much like Dion’s late husband René Angélil. “I fear my concept of reality will never recover,” journalist Chris Feil said on Twitter Thursday along with the English subtitled trailer for Aline. “My brain is short circuiting.”

Aline is playing at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition, but the film also finally secured a theatrical release date after months of delay. Aline was meant to open in theaters in 2020 and did manage to get a premiere at the Lumière Festival in Lyon in October 2020.

But the film’s director and star who portrays Aline, Valérie Lemercier, told Le Figaro that she resisted the urge to sell the film to streamers so that it could be seen sooner. It will now open in France November 10, 2021 following its Cannes premiere.

The film, which was at one point titled The Power of Love, follows from her beginnings in Quebec to winning the Eurovision Song competition, but also focuses heavily on her relationship with manager-husband René Angélil, who was 28 years older than the singer.

“We made fun of the Celine Dion-René Angélil couple a lot, especially on their age difference; some saying Celine was just an object for him. But of course, it was much more complicated than that. When I wrote the film, I too fell in love with René,” Lemercier also told Le Figaro.

Here’s the trailer:

Honestly, why change her name? The thing with these docs is being able to sue their actual music. That lends an authenticity that cannot be dismissed.

Stephen Dorff

PARADISE CITY — True Detective star Stephen Dorff and The Edge of Seventeen‘s Blake Jenner have joined the Hawaiian production of Paradise City, which reps John Travolta and Bruce Willis’ first movie together since 1994’s Pulp Fiction.

Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father. I’m told the project is billed as being similar to Miami Vice but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg also stars.

SHORT TAKES — Project Grand Slam’s Robert Miller, who launched his Follow Your Dream podcast, (with guests likes Leland Sklar; Mark Bego; Robert Funaro; and, Mark Scheerer) has his Follow Your Dream Handbook out 8/3 …

Mark Scheerer

And, as we go to press, Micky Dolenz’s “Different Drum: has gone to #1 on Mike Read’s U. K. Heritage chart. Congrats.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Alan Rothstein; Mark & June Alpert; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Donna Quinter; Buddy Blanchard; Eppy; Thomas Silverman; Cory Daye; Glenn Gretlund; Tony King; Steve Walter; Andrew Saffir; Roger Friedman; Michael Domino; Carol Ruth Weber; Felipe Rose; and, CHIP!