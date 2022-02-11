The Glorious Corner

LASSO DELAYED — (per TV Line) Ted Lasso Season 3 might be a ways off, but we already have some fresh intel on what to expect after that game-changing Season 2 cliffhanger.
The Oct. 8 finale saw Nick Mohammed’s radically transformed Nate lash out at Ted, then resign as AFC Richmond’s assistant coach and take a job as head coach of Rupert’s newly acquired West Ham United, setting up a bitter rivalry come Season 3.
Asked what he can reveal about where the new episodes pick up, series co-creator/star Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard) serves up a delicious teaser that actually tells us quite a lot.
“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” Hunt says. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice — home and away, because that’s how it goes.”
For those unfamiliar with the English Premier League schedule, a season typically begins in August and ends in May — and since Ted Lasso Season 2 concluded at the end of a season, we can deduce that there will be a two-month time jump upon the series’ return, assuming we pick up on (or close to) the first match of the year.
Hunt’s tease also confirms that Coach Lasso and Richmond will face Coach Shelley and West Ham not once, but twice over the course of 12 episodes.
As TVLine exclusively reported, Ted Lasso‘s return is delayed due to a later-than-usual production start. Whereas Seasons 1 and 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy bowed in August and July, respectively, Hunt told us that viewers should anticipate a slightly later premiere date for Season 3.
At Conde Nast, things are just as desperate. With flagging circulation, Anna Wintour has stooped low with the new issue of Vogue. She’s put Kim Kardashian on the cover and a big splashy photo shoot inside. The story, as it were, is a lovely puff piece. Kim probably thinks she has a shot at the vacant Supreme Court seat now.
SHORT TAKES — Reports are surfacing that ex-CNN-er Chris Cuomo wants 60 million from the cablecaster for the remainder of his contract? Pundits are calling that Megyn Kelly-money. I’ll say one thing for Cuomo, he’s got some stones; but get it while you can I guess is his mantra … Will Micky Dolenz will be included in this year’s Flower Power shows? I’m hearing rumors … (via Musicbizworldwide) Legendary artist and songwriter Sting has sold his entire song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group. Announced yesterday UMPG says that it has struck an “historic, comprehensive worldwide agreement for the catalog of one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed songwriters of the last half-century.” The catalog features the entirety of both Sting’s solo works, as well as those with The Police, including mega hits like Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Shape Of My Heart, If I Ever Lose My Faith In You, Fields Of Gold, Desert Rose, Message in a Bottle, Englishman in New York and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.The price of the deal wasn’t disclosed by UMPG, but one expert industry source tells MBW the final acquisition fee reached north of $300 million …
And, Sherri Shepherd in talks to topline The Wendy Williams Show, as Williams’ health issues become worse and worse. She was great on The View way back, but Wendy will to a hard one to top … And, we’re in the 23rd month of the pandemic. Hard to believe.
