The Glorious Corner

DOLLY DRAMA — The Dolly Parton/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fiasco continues. Normally, I’d say it was a definite play for more ink, but in Parton’s case, I think she definitely means it. Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee and Hank Williams are in the Hall, so her nomination, while somewhat bewildering, is certainly in line.

The Hall said that she will remain on the ballot, so what happens in anyone’s guess. Noticeably silent in all this is Hall-head John Sykes; a true industry visionary if there ever was one. My guess is that he is wisely waiting for the dust to settle, see what ultimately happens, then he’ll make a statement.

As of this writing, Parton is still on the ballot. I love Dolly, but a tough call either way.

RANCH FEVER – Roger Friedman had a doozy of an item last week: “Yellowstone” fans have ramped up interest in their show– they must be missing it a lot.

Last week, “Yellowstone” Season 4 re-took the top spot on the home video sales chart. Released last November, Season 4 was number 1 among mostly movies for a week. It returned on January 22nd, then dropped down the chart. Now it’s back on top.

“Yellowstone” is such a hit that the knock offs are coming. NBC is filming a pilot called “Unbroken” starring Scott Bakula. The show will feature “three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California [that] make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.”

Yee-hah!

I’m actually surprised there aren’t more contemporary westerns coming a la “Yellowstone.” This one apparently integrates a winery a la “Falcon Crest.” The problem is none of these will ever be as good as the Lorimar series of the 80s– “Dallas,” “Knots Landing,” and “Falcon Crest.” Michael Filerman, Leonard Katzman, and David Jacobs knew what they were doing when it came to pacing and characters.

Me, I was a huge Dallas fan and actually taped, on the long-gone VHS format, most of the shows. Just a classic one, from big, brawny Jock Ewing (played by Jim Davis) to ‘ole JR (Larry Hagman). So well written (yes, even Bobby’s dream!) and well-acted – there was never a better actor than Hagman.

I mean, how many people do you know named Jock?

SHORT TAKES — What do you make of these Andrew Cuomo commercials? An article in Crain’s last week claimed he’s open to running for Governor and maybe even starting a new party? At first blush, I didn’t think he could ever run again, but my second thought is that in these very new-normal times, he could … and, possibly even win. I can just imagine the posters now: I’m Sorry … Let Me Be Your Governor, Again …

We hear there’s a book on Cristina, who passed on 2020. Her former husband, Michael Zilkha, who ran ZE Records, is distributing it through his book concern. We don’t yet know if it will be commercially available, but former ZE-press maven David Salidor and Billboard’s Joe Lynch are included with their remembrances …

Publicist Cary Baker called it a day Friday, retiring after a sterling 42-year career. He was first-class in every way. Good luck Cary … Netflix’s Inventing Anna, with Julia Garner, continues it”s top-billing at the cablenet. Between this and Ozark, Julia Garner is on a roll; and, very well deserved … Eater did a list of the most essential restaurants in NYC. Palm West didn’t make it, but Wo Hop (17 Mott Street) did. I’ll be there next weekend and am counting down the days …

Debbie Gibson has announced a tour this June in support of her terrific The Body Remembers album. She’ll be in Long Island at the Patchogue Theater on 6/11. Can’t wait … There was such a build-up to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but now that its opened and all, you now hear very little. Ironic for sure. The Batman will indeed play on HBO MAX next month … HAPPY BDAY Larry Yasgur!

