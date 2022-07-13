The Glorious Corner

TANYA TUCKER DOC — 63-year old Tanya Tucker, who had a major hit with “Delta Down” back in in 1972 at the age of 13; made headlines with a dangerous dalliance with Glen Campbell and last year released a terrific album with Brandi Carlile, is the very next personality to be thoroughly documented in film.

Per People magazine: Over the weekend, the official teaser trailer dropped for The Return of Tanya Tucker — a documentary that details the legendary country artist’s return to fame with the help of Brandi Carlile. The film is set for a fall release.”Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave,” the trailer’s YouTube description reads. “Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.”

The description for the film, directed by Kathlyn Horan, continues, The Return Of Tanya Tucker, follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya’s history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas.”

For years, celebrity-scribe Mark Bego has had communication with Tucker and I thought at one point his next book would be on her. Honestly, she wouldn’t have been my next choice for a rock doc, but it’s here. Here’s the trailer:

OLD MAN JUMPS THE SHARK, AGAIN —I’m very sorry to report that in the 5th episode of Hulu’s Jeff Bridges epic, The Old Man, the show totally jumped the shark again. Amy Brenneman’s character Zoe asks, and gets, half his fortune; he leaves his two dogs at a pet hotel; he and Zoe leave for Afghanistan; and FBI-agent Angela is really Emily, Bridges’ daughter. What?

First off, those dogs were a key-point of the charter’s development and is Brenneman now a willing accomplice? This show started off so strong, but it’s gone on a whole new tangent. In episode 5 (Who Are You), Joel Grey returned and honestly, was the best thing in the episode.

Also, to further contrive things, Grey drops a line about Bridges and John Lithgow’s characters that indicate he may be their father!

I read a short post the other day saying that the TV-show does not follow the book that the series is based on.

Odd for sure. There are only two episodes left in their season, so whatever’s going to happen, has got to happen quickly. Me? I’m totally confused.

SHORT TAKES — Author Terry Jastrow speaks to the terrific Richard Johnson about his book The Trial Of George W. Bush (Square One Publishers) today … Can you believe they’re planning a remake of Fatal Attraction; this time with Joshua Jackson in the Michael Douglas role? Face it, when they even think about doing a remake of a classic like this, it’s already dead in the water … On Monday’s Today Show Al Roker referenced Earth Shoes and Savannah Guthrie had absolutely no idea what he was talking about. Embarrassing for sure. Check out this link: https://groovyhistory.com/earth-shoes-70s … Ann Wilson of Heart at SONY Hall on July 26 … There’s a free Joan Jett concert at Nassau’s Eisenhower Park. Check it out: https://www.newsday.com/entertainment/music/joan-jett-eisenhower-park-dgcranzz?fbclid=IwAR3Z2J4tcEsSjUnMUtGzVI_PoBygG-_uN2LOcCHNgaWfV … Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building was just renewed for a third-season …

The 72nd 2002 Emmy nominations were announced yesterday and the usual suspects are all there; but This Is Us got no nominations, which is odd.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder from Hacks scored one each; as did Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Stranger Things was nominated as Best Drama series. Best Drama wouldn’t be my first choice for that show … but they’re in. The Emmy show is in September … Whatever happened to Joanna Bonaro’s Good ‘n Screwed? … Happy Bday Jimmy Bralower!

