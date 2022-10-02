The Glorious Corner

GENESIS GOLD — (via Forgotten Hits) Phil Collins and Genesis have sold their song rights for $300 million. (Songs written by Peter Gabriel are NOT part of this sale.) How lucrative is their catalog? One report states that Collins alone was earning upwards of $6 million per year in royalties.

This is just the latest in a long series of artists cashing in on their catalog of work. As many of these artists get older, this has proven to be a great way to take care of their families for generations to come.

Meanwhile, Phil Collins’ son Nic will be joining the Mike + the Mechanics tour. (Nic took over the drumming duties on Genesis’ farewell tour this past year when it became to painful for Dad to pound the skins. Phil actually performed a number of shows sitting in a chair due to excruciating back pain. VERY cool that Mike Rutherford’s Genesis side project now has some “family ties.”

I love Genesis, I always have. I first listened to them in college (1972) from their Foxtrot album, turned onto them by DJ Sharon White. Their “Watcher Of The Skies” just brilliant. Now, an interesting question is: since “Watcher” credits the entire group then as writers (Steve Hackett too), is that part of their new Concord deal? Norman Brown … where are you and can you answer?

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz and Felix Cavaliere are interviewed next week (via Zoom) by Arizona’s Brad Perry on his AZ Daily Mix show on Channel 7 there. It’s in advance of their date there at the Celebrity Theatre on October 23 … Donnie Kehr’s Rockers on Broadway is this Monday at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC’s Village honoring songstress Diane Warren …Hate to say it, but Thursday’s Law & Order -season premiere- was rather dreadful. Great actors, but saddled with a lugubrious script. Sad … Kanye West hired Melinda Gates’ divorce lawyer. Need I say anymore? …

I am a huge Roxy Music fan and their ongoing reunion tour has been widely praised, but as they say in the biz, soft. Much to my chagrin, Bob Lefsetz wrote a length (very lengthy) piece in his weekly Lefsetz Letter, which if you can get past all the biz-info, really was quite beautiful and true. Take some time and check it out here: https://lefsetz.com/wordpress/2022/09/29/roxy-music-at-the-forum/

… After 7 years Trevor Noah will depart Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. I must admit, I didn’t watch the show all that much, but watched Noah as host on several shows where he hosted and he was great.

To me, since David Letterman left the TV-late night scene, I’ve been mostly dissatisfied with all the replacements. Letterman who guested on Jimmy Kimmel this week was astonishingly brilliant. He hasn’t lost a step …

My how times change. The Killers had two shows this week in NYC at Madison Square Garden and I saw absolutely no coverage… anywhere. Not so long ago they were the taste of the month. Their last album, 2021’s Pressure Machine was just brilliant … The Cowsills first new album 30 ears was out Friday Rhythm Of The World and I’ve seen absolutely no ink on it. Obviously Robert and the lads put a lot of work into it. I wonder why there was no follow up. We tried to call their label for a copy, LA’s Omnivore Records, but never received a reply. Sad … The next Met Gala in May will salute the late-Karl Lagerfeld … Happy Bday Barry Williams and Barbara Pepe.