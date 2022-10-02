MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

GENESIS GOLD — (via Forgotten Hits) Phil Collins and Genesis have sold their song rights for $300 million.  (Songs written by Peter Gabriel are NOT part of this sale.)  How lucrative is their catalog?  One report states that Collins alone was earning upwards of $6 million per year in royalties.

This is just the latest in a long series of artists cashing in on their catalog of work.  As many of these artists get older, this has proven to be a great way to take care of their families for generations to come.

Meanwhile, Phil Collins’ son Nic will be joining the Mike + the Mechanics tour. (Nic took over the drumming duties on Genesis’ farewell tour this past year when it became to painful for Dad to pound the skins.  Phil actually performed a number of shows sitting in a chair due to excruciating back pain.  VERY cool that Mike Rutherford’s Genesis side project now has some “family ties.”

I love Genesis, I always have. I first listened to them in college (1972) from their Foxtrot album, turned onto them by DJ Sharon White. Their “Watcher Of The Skies” just brilliant. Now, an interesting question is: since “Watcher” credits the entire group then as writers (Steve Hackett too), is that part of their new Concord deal? Norman Brown … where are you and can you answer?

Micky Dolenz

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz and Felix Cavaliere are interviewed next week (via Zoom) by Arizona’s Brad Perry on his AZ Daily Mix show on Channel 7 there. It’s in advance of their date there at the Celebrity Theatre on October 23 … Donnie Kehr’s Rockers on Broadway is this Monday at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC’s Village honoring songstress Diane Warren …Hate to say it, but Thursday’s Law & Order -season premiere- was rather dreadful. Great actors, but saddled with a lugubrious script. Sad … Kanye West hired Melinda Gates’ divorce lawyer. Need I say anymore? …

Roxy Music

I am a huge Roxy Music fan and their ongoing reunion tour has been widely praised,  but as they say in the biz, soft. Much to my chagrin, Bob Lefsetz wrote a length (very lengthy) piece in his weekly Lefsetz Letter, which if you can get past all the biz-info, really was quite beautiful and true. Take some time and check it out here: https://lefsetz.com/wordpress/2022/09/29/roxy-music-at-the-forum/

Trevor Noah

… After 7 years Trevor Noah will depart Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. I must admit, I didn’t watch the show all that much, but watched Noah as host on several shows where he hosted and he was great.

David Letterman

To me, since David Letterman left the TV-late night scene, I’ve been mostly dissatisfied with all the replacements. Letterman who guested on Jimmy Kimmel this week was astonishingly brilliant. He hasn’t lost a step …

The Killers

My how times change. The Killers had two shows this week in NYC at Madison Square Garden and I saw absolutely no coverage… anywhere. Not so long ago they were the taste of the month. Their last album, 2021’s Pressure Machine was just brilliant … The Cowsills first new album 30 ears was out Friday Rhythm Of The World and I’ve seen absolutely no ink on it. Obviously Robert and the lads put a lot of work into it. I wonder why there was no follow up. We tried to call their label for a copy, LA’s Omnivore Records, but never received a reply. Sad … The next Met Gala in May will salute the late-Karl Lagerfeld … Happy Bday Barry Williams and Barbara Pepe.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Melissa Kucirek; Jane Blunkell; Maitland Ward; Brian Gross; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; John Mellencamp; Mick Burgess; Jerry Lembo; Chick Corea; Dick Wolff; Charley Crespo; Bob Grossweiner; Chuck Pulin; Ebet Roberts; Manny Bella; Jeff Chasen; Izzy Sanchez; Steve Walter;

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

