The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

ROMEO DELIGHT @ SUNFEST — Buddy Blanch’s Van Halen-tribute extravaganza Romeo Delight, delighted over 3,000 people at the weekend’s Sunfest event in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ocean City’s Sunfest is one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region, attracting tens of thousands of attendees each year for a four-day arts, crafts, music, and food fest. Local and national artisans from all over the country sell handmade items at the annual event.

Sunfest offers visitors a chance to browse a variety of goods and enjoy food, music, and other alfresco activities along the Atlantic Oceanfront at the south end of Ocean City’s famous boardwalk.
Buddy sent us two photos from the event. And, Romeo Delights returns to The Cutting Room on Saturday, November 19. Tickets available via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/romeo-delight-the-ultimate-van-halen-tribute-band-tickets-400369013497?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
BEATLE BREAKS WITH KENDALL –NEWHD Media, focused on the development of streaming radio stations that support people with Autism and special needs, has announced that Charlie Kendall’s Beatle Breaks will now be airing on their streaming NEWHD-NY, NEWHD-LA and VNUE Radio (OTC: VNUE).
Beatle Breaks features every day another song with Kendall’s perspective on it contributing  to the band’s impact. Beatles Breaks will air 5 times every day. In addition, Kendall will be a staff announcer, being heard on Friday’s 3pm-6pm.

His nationally syndicated radio programs have included Metal Shop, which was heard on over 250 stations for over 11 years and his voice has been on hundreds of radio specials, promos and commercials for radio and TV stations worldwide.

Kendall said “The Beatles as we knew them were only together for about seven years, yet they managed to change music, culture and politics of the world.  Each day the Beatles were around, was filled with life changing moments and music that are recalled on Beatle Breaks.”

Sophia’s Mission Founder said “Charlie Kendall is a legend! I loved listening to Charlie on WNEW and always wanted to work with him. You might say, I wanted to be Charlie Kendall when I grow up. I am honored to have Charlie as part of the NEWHD air staff. The Beatles Breaks are the icing on top. “

NEWHD Media, a dba of the foundation, Sophia’s Mission, currently operates NEWHD, NEWHD-LA and VNUE Radio (OTC: VNUE).

Micky Dolenz and Mark Bego

SHORT TAKES — Mark Bego, who wrote the authorized Micky Dolenz bio (I’m A Believer: My Life of Monkees, Music and Madness) showed at Dolenz’s show in Phoenix at The Celebrity Theater this past weekend …. Director Tim Burton, being honored at the Lumiere Festival, had a great quote commenting on the current state-of-affairs in  Hollywood: “It’s gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There’s less room for different types of things,” he said, adding it was unlikely he would ever do a Marvel movie. “I can only deal with one universe, l can’t deal with a multi-universe.” Check out this story fromDeadline for more: https://deadline.com/2022/10/tim-burtonl-uk-politics-beetlejuice-dumbo-disney-lumiere-festival-1235152608/

David Tennant

David Tennant returned to Doctor Who Sunday night as the 14th Doctor after a 12 year hiatus. Great article from Deadline on his return: https://deadline.com/2022/10/doctor-who-david-tennant-ncuti-gatwa-catherine-tate-1235153070/  …

James Corden and Keith McNally

No doubt you’ve heard of the brouhaha about TV-host James Corden acting somewhat rudely at Keith McNally’s Balthazar restaurant in NYC. I wasn’t there but, Corden is reportedly always somewhat of a malcontent. His punishment, as I see it, is to watch Cats over and over … Happy Bday Christopher Gilman of The Palm in East Hampton.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Alex Salzman; Clive Young; Donnie Kehr; Max Volume; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Race Taylor; CW Hanes; David Bryne; Zach Martin; Terry Jastrow; Anthony Pomes; Brad Balfour; Markos Papadatos; Norena Barnella; Ed Steinberg; Andrew Fuhrman; Coati Mundi; Melissa Davis; Adriana Kaegi; John Blessing; Ron Delsener; and ZIGGY!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

