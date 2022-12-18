The Glorious Corner

YELLOWSTONE’S COWBOY LIFE — I’ve watched Yellowstone since it first appeared and for the most part have just loved it. Always been a Kevin Costner (as John Dutton) fan and he just nails it in this show. Also, have been a huge fan of Cole Hauser, who essays Rip Wheeler, Costner’s aide-de-camp. Its a great role and Hauser and he is nothing short of sensational. Note: Turns out he and Costner have been friends for years, both growing up on the West Coast.

Their current fifth season has been good, but somewhat aimless and confusing and just maybe that’s because creator Taylor Sheridan has four other shows – the twoYellowstone prequels; Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone and Mayor of Kingston – all on Paramount +.

Sheridan must have a money-printing machine like Dick Wolff!

Last Sunday, Yellowstone’s latest episode “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” was not only a return to form, but the best one yet of the series and it was not about a fight or about the Dutton-family … it was about the cowboy way of life – which Sheridan evidently cherishes and loves and ultimately will disappear.

Costner (Dutton) and Rip were herding cattle – something which actually started in their previous episode and continued with this one. As they began to depart, Dutton’s long time friend and ally Emmett Walsh (played by Gunsmoke/Bonanza regular Buck Taylor) joined him at the lead. Halfway during their journey they stopped for the night and Emmett and Dutton fell asleep under a tree. Morning came and Emmett didn’t wake up much to the shock of everyone.

Dutton said he died like a real cowboy and with his eyes closed. Now, I’m not a cowboy but those lines resonated with me for the next few days. I even watched the scene again a few days later and it was just as beautiful. Dutton rode ahead of the herd to tell Emmett’s wife and the scene between them both was equally as moving.

That’s exactly what the show is about and again, the best episode of the series.

SHORT TAKES — Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge fan of actor Lance Henrikson. From Aliens to Millennium, the man can do no wrong. Here’s a great piece on his Top Ten roles: https://www.toplessrobot.com/2011/08/the_10_greatest_roles_of_lance_henriksen.php

… You know the music industry has changed when it’s difficult to even names the heads of all the major record companies. Warners in Europe has been run by a gentleman by the name of Stephen Cooper. He’s stepping down but gifted Music Biz Worldwide with a great interview. Take a read: https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/steve-cooper-exit-interview-successful-companies-get-to-a-point-where-theyd-benefit-from-fresh-eyes/

Scott Shannon’s last show on CBS FM was Friday and David Hinckley wrote up a great piece for Medium. Hinckley used to do a brilliant radio column for the New York Daily News. Take a read: https://dhinckley.medium.com/scott-shannon-steps-down-but-hes-neither-gone-nor-forgotten-df02f79bd054

… Steve Martin and Martin Short were great on SNL. Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but some of those skits were downright embarrasing. Honestly, I expected a bit more. Brandi Carlile was exquisite. What a star …

I was back there for the glory days of Neil Bogart’s Casablanca Records. Donna Summer, The Village People; KISS; Lipps Inc.; George Clinton; MIKA; Brooklyn Dreams; Patrick Juvet and so many more. Bogart came from Buddah Records and started Casablanca along with Larry Harris – who himself wrote a terrific book on the label called Party Every Day in 2011 – and perhaps Bogart’s best invention was himself as the leader of the label. He was a born raconteur and enjoyed immense success, until it began to envelope him. His next venture was Boardwalk Records. Now, his son, Timothy Scott Bogart, has done a movie on him and the label called Spinning Gold. The trailer was released Friday and looks OK … not great, but OK. With Jeremy Jordan as Bogart (originally to be played by Justin Timberlake) he seems OK, yet I always wonder when someone so close to the main character does a film, how objective can he be? With Jordan essaying Bogart and Stanley Tucci playing Clive Davis in the forthcoming Whitney-movie, maybe it’ll be open season for past record-company giants. Who’s next? Ahmet Ertegun or Mo Ostin? Here’s the trailer:

Are you a Was (Not Was) fan? Check this out: https://www.spin.com/2020/05/the-10-most-essential-was-not-was-tracks RIP Dino Danelli and Kim Simonds