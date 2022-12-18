The Glorious Corner

YELLOWSTONE’S COWBOY LIFE — I’ve watched Yellowstone since it first appeared and for the most part have just loved it. Always been a Kevin Costner (as John Dutton) fan and he just nails it in this show. Also, have been a huge fan of Cole Hauser, who essays Rip Wheeler, Costner’s aide-de-camp. Its a great role and Hauser and he is nothing short of sensational. Note: Turns out he and Costner have been friends for years, both growing up on the West Coast.
SHORT TAKES — Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge fan of actor Lance Henrikson. From Aliens to Millennium, the man can do no wrong. Here’s a great piece on his Top Ten roles: https://www.toplessrobot.com/2011/08/the_10_greatest_roles_of_lance_henriksen.php
Scott Shannon’s last show on CBS FM was Friday and David Hinckley wrote up a great piece for Medium. Hinckley used to do a brilliant radio column for the New York Daily News. Take a read: https://dhinckley.medium.com/scott-shannon-steps-down-but-hes-neither-gone-nor-forgotten-df02f79bd054
I was back there for the glory days of Neil Bogart’s Casablanca Records. Donna Summer, The Village People; KISS; Lipps Inc.; George Clinton; MIKA; Brooklyn Dreams; Patrick Juvet and so many more. Bogart came from Buddah Records and started Casablanca along with Larry Harris – who himself wrote a terrific book on the label called Party Every Day in 2011 – and perhaps Bogart’s best invention was himself as the leader of the label. He was a born raconteur and enjoyed immense success, until it began to envelope him. His next venture was Boardwalk Records. Now, his son, Timothy Scott Bogart, has done a movie on him and the label called Spinning Gold. The trailer was released Friday and looks OK … not great, but OK. With Jeremy Jordan as Bogart (originally to be played by Justin Timberlake) he seems OK, yet I always wonder when someone so close to the main character does a film, how objective can he be? With Jordan essaying Bogart and Stanley Tucci playing Clive Davis in the forthcoming Whitney-movie, maybe it’ll be open season for past record-company giants. Who’s next? Ahmet Ertegun or Mo Ostin? Here’s the trailer:
Are you a Was (Not Was) fan? Check this out: https://www.spin.com/2020/05/the-10-most-essential-was-not-was-tracks RIP Dino Danelli and Kim Simonds
and Happy Bday to Carmine Appice and Art Rutter. Here’s Appice with PR-pasha David Salidor.
