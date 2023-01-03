The Glorious Corner

WALTER’S WIT — Sad news here for sure. Walters definitely broke the glass ceiling for sure and on her last day on The View, all the female anchors and co-anchors (those who knew her and those that she inspired) showed up to wish her well and that was a beautiful site. From Savannah Guthrie and Debbie Roberts and Katie Couric and Joan Lunden on down, it was quite a site. Fitting for sure.

I would bump into Walters at various events and screenings and she was always totally focused and charming. I actually shared a table with her and bff Cindy Adams at The Palm West one night; set up by their PR-man David Salidor.

Walters was again suitably charming and I walked away with even more respect. Sure she had some trouble along the way -namely Harry Reasoner and Dan Rather- but in reality, that’s part of the game. I don’t think it was due to her gender, rather just being competitive. Say hat you will, but media in general is a tough game to play and a measured degree of aggressiveness is always called for.

I was at many View shows too and though ti was always hard to talk to her during that show, she was graceful. A true giant for sure. The main talent Booker there Donald Berman -retired last year and there from the start of the program- was a true gentleman with exquisite taste.

One other point must be made: he partner and co-producer Bill Geddie was with her right in the line of fire. Bill was always a gentleman, but he, along with Walters, made The View what is was. ABC bought her out and it’s never been the same.

THE GOOD NURSE —People keep asking me what’s happened to the cinema this year as the choices have been downright meager and frustrating. Top Gun/Maverick could well get a slew of nominations – not for the movie – but for bringing people back into the theaters. The nominations are announced on Tuesday, January 24.

The Fablemans, to me at least, was a major disappointment and I can’t really put my finger on why. I’m a Spielberg fan for sure, but this just seemed somewhat too ordinary. Plus, the script by Tony Kushner seemed terribly limp – especially when compared to his beatific Angels In America epic.



We watched The Good Nurse with Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain and it was pretty good, but a movie about a serial killer was certainly a downer, certainly not the movie for New Year’s Eve. Redmayne was good, not in his Harry Potter-esque motif, but again, it was a one-note portrayal. Chastain continually surprises me and was actually stunningly terrific. Her performance is worth the price of admission.



SHORT TAKES — Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales ends this week after 8 episodes. I’ve watched all seven so far and as I’ve said, have found the story to be vastly compelling. That said, the production looks cheap. Had they spent a few more dollars, it could have been a stellar show. Murray Bartlett (White Lotus) as Nick di Noia is just great and Andrew Rannells as his bf is sensational too. Topliner Kumail Nanjiana is searing as well. The story’s great for sure …

Bischoff’s Confectionary, in Teaneck, New Jersey, was a sweet shop for 90 years. They just closed. Sad, Check out their story: https://newjersey.news12.com/bischoffs-teanecks-beloved-ice-cream-shop-honored-for-90-years-of-service … Rolling Stone magazine just issued their list of the Best 100 Singers of All Time. It’s a ludicrous list, emphasizing yet again, the current edition of Rolling Stone has absolutely NO relation to the Jann Wanner-days. So, so sad. Check out Roger Friedman’s brilliant take on it. Honestly, I couldn’t have written a better one myself: https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/01/01/rolling-stone-vomits-up-a-random-clickbait-list-of-top-100-singers-with-sinatra-at-19-streisand-147-do-they-know-what-singing-means

I got into a whole playlist of Canons and just loved it. They’re the band that had “Fire For You” and “Tunnel Of You.” Led by Michelle Joy, they’ve become a major favorite and I see big things in store for them. One selection was a cover of Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” which was great. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7r_xgV-z88 …

Looking for something to watch I came across Woody Allen’s Irrational Man with Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Parker Posey and absolutely loved it. Imagine my surprise when I learned it was from 2015. Ever since the brouhaha with Mia Farrow, Allen’s been persona non grata is many ways. Honestly, this film was sensational. It was Allen’s typical-magnificent work and the actors were great. One of Stone’s best and Parker Posey’s best ever. I loved it … Loved last week’s Kennedy Center Awards. Thought the tribute to George Clooney was hilarious and his father speech just terrific. Dianne Reeves performance was just splendid but no mention of George’s aunt Rosemary. I was hoping for some ERcast-members to show, but nada. Eddie Vedder doing two U2 songs was great. What a voice … Check out this video from Ashley Suppa doing Billy Joel’s “The Longest Time” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UMwajNkvG0&t=113s … Exquisite. Going to be a big year for Ms. Suppa; stay tuned … and HAPPY BDAY Bruce Shindler and RIP Fred White of Earth, Wind & Fire and Anita Pointer.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Chris Gilman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jodi Ritzen; Donna Quinter; Cori Gardner; Russ Titleman; Decca Records; Peter Bart; Bruce Haring; Joe Lynch; Peter Abraham; Len Salidor; Mark bego; Cliff Richard; John Reid; Hugh Jackman; Jack Rollins; Jerry Seinfeld; Dennis Arfa; CRIMSHAW; and CHIP!