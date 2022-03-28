The watch was initially a lady’s accessory right until the beginning of World War 1. The men’s wristwatch came into existence after soldiers had difficulties taking out a pocket watch in the middle of a battle.

Wristwatches have become obsolete today and are available in different types. Silver watches from Nordgreen have many features, and you should consider getting one.

Below we discuss the types of watches;

Analog Watches

These watches feature a miniature clock-face, a minute and hour hand and others have an extra hand. Other analog watches have Roman numerals, while others have traditional numbers.

Many analog watches entail marks that represent 60 minutes per hour and are also called analogue watches.

Automatic Watches

Automatic or digital watches are stylish, reliable and quick since they run on electric power. They have an on-the-go vibe, and they look sturdy and sporty. Men can rock these watches with a t-shirt and denim jeans, and they are a must-have for all men.

Smart Watches

Smartwatches are the latest trend today, and it is hard not to see why. These watches have an outstanding design and functionality and can handle tasks like sending messages and recording footsteps.

Smartwatches show class, prestige and their features make you look confident. They are long-term investments, and you should include them in your closet.

Dress Watches

Dress watches are designed with poise to include a finishing detail to your outfit. They are ideal for special occasions and can be passed from one generation to another.

Dress watches have a soft feel and must be proportional to your wrist.

Quartz Watches

Quartz watches are desirable, durable and function using quartz crystal oscillation. Quartz watches are mainly standard in men and are affordable. These watches are also available in different types for you to pick from.

Field Watches

These watches are sturdy and precise. Field watches were present during World War and became famous because of their ability to perform under pressure. These watches use black and white digits to ensure fast time reading and to shun the sun reflections.

Field watches have low maintenance, are durable, and are available in different types.

Swiss Watches

The Swiss watch is the most recognized watch brand globally and has overcome many challenges due to its high quality. Swiss watches are handmade and have other mechanisms that differentiate them from other watches.

They have metal gears and materials that will serve you for long. These watches also hardly experience scratches or corrosions due to their material. Swiss watches are timeless fashion pieces that every man should own.

Tactile Watches

Tactile watches are designed to tell the time without the owner looking at them. These watches are mainly used by blind people, and they apply different methods to show accurate time. Braille watches also give precise time reading to blind people.

Tactile watches are mainly used by independent people who hate relying on others.

Casual Watches

Casual watches are common because you can grab them without worrying about their durability or design. Casual watches are fit for all occasions and are affordable.

Luxury Watches

Luxury watches have unique personalities since they are filled with grace, poise and precious stones. These watches are manufactured by companies with international recognition as great watchmakers and are huge assets in the fashion world.

Luxury watches are a must-have due to their unparalleled class and jewels.

Why Should you Wear a Watch?

Watches add more detail to your fashion style and enhance your personality. They are available in many forms, and you should pick one based on your occasion. The leading advantages of wearing a watch are better work performance, improved confidence and looks.

Below we discuss why you should wear a watch;

They are accurate

The main essence of wearing a wristwatch is to know the time. Some work fields require the staff to wear a watch, including businesspeople and pilots.

A wristwatch will enable you to be accountable is time is an essential aspect of your life.

They are essential for men.

Wristwatches are valuable for men, just as rings are to women. Watches are classified as men’s jewelry since some are expensive. The watch’s technical part defines its beauty; no wonder most go for digital watches.

They are accurate functional tools.

Some watches have more roles than showing the time, and examples are smartwatches that can be used as smartphone extensions. On the other hand, chronograph watches work with regular watches and are essential in sporting events.

Most chronograph watches have scales, and the most famous is the tachymeter scale which lets us know an object’s speed.

Watches are essential accessories that every man should have. They are available in different forms, and the above article has discussed some.

Watches also have many benefits like improved confidence and accuracy.