Virtual Retrospective: Joan Copeland

On November of 2015, Joan Copeland visited The Lambs and spoke about her life and career. Hosted by Lamb Foster Hirsch, Joan talked about her brother Arthur Miller, Marilyn Monroe and more. In honor of her recent passing at 99, The Lambs is offering a Virtual Retrospective in which we will view her 2015 event and have commentary from several of her friends

The date is January 18, 2022 at 7pm. You can join via Zoom on a computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85786103313?pwd=eDh2NGF3MHJkOFVEa3M0d29kdFV0QT09

Meeting ID: 857 8610 3313

Passcode: 1181874