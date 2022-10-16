New York Coffee Festival Ignites Big Apple with Energy at Event

The New York Coffee Festival recently wrapped its 6th annual celebration of all things coffee here in the city that never sleeps. With over 8.1k attendees and 100 innovative and exciting vendors, the weekend marked a successful return for New York’s premier coffee event.

The coffee novices and aficionados alike were treated to delicious lattes, cold brews, chai teas, chocolate, spirits, and more from exhibitors including Variety Coffee Roasters, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Parlor Coffee, Blank Street, Bodum, De’Longhi, Cometeer, Flux Coffee, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey, The Pathfinder, Raaka Chocolate, Rishi Tea, and Dona Chai, amongst others. Attendees were also able to sample the best that New York has to offer in food, cocktails, live music, art, and more.

The weekend also played host to the Coffee Masters NYC competition. Judged by a panel of leading industry figureheads, 12 up-and-coming roasters battled head-to-head to compete for the coveted Coffee Masters title. We are thrilled to share that the winner of this fast-paced competition was Davide Orazi of Watchouse Coffee.

100% of profits from the New York Coffee Festival are donated to Project Waterfall, with over $2M raised to date for NYC-based charity: water to deliver life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions. This year’s event raised more than $40k in support of their mission. Find out more about Project Waterfall at projectwaterfall.org and charity: water at charitywater.org.

The New York Coffee Festival will return in 2023. Stay tuned for dates and details in the months to come.