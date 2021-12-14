2022 Numeral Arrival

2022 is on its way — figuratively and literally. The New Year’s Eve “2022” Numerals are currently on a road trip to NYC from California via our partners at Kia. Once they arrive in the Big Apple on December 20th, the famous 7-foot-tall Numerals will remain on Duffy Square until December 23rd. From there, the Numerals will finish their journey to the top of One Times Square, where they’ll light up the new year at midnight with the Ball Drop.

Count down to the new year by getting your photo taken with “2022” from 11am on December 20 through 12:30pm on December 23. #BallDrop #KiaNYE