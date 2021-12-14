MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

2022 Numeral Arrival

2022 Numeral Arrival

2022 is on its way — figuratively and literally. The New Year’s Eve “2022” Numerals are currently on a road trip to NYC from California via our partners at Kia. Once they arrive in the Big Apple on December 20th, the famous 7-foot-tall Numerals will remain on Duffy Square until December 23rd. From there, the Numerals will finish their journey to the top of One Times Square, where they’ll light up the new year at midnight with the Ball Drop.

Count down to the new year by getting your photo taken with “2022” from 11am on December 20 through 12:30pm on December 23. #BallDrop #KiaNYE

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 13, 2021
Read More

The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show Swings

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 11, 2021
Read More

Meet Frank Sinatra’s Doupleganger Bob Anderson

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2021
Read More

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 10, 2021
Read More

John Legend Performs at Nordstrom NYC Flagship for a Very Sperry Christmas

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 9, 2021
Read More

True Beauty: A Magical Night with Masktini

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 9, 2021
Read More

Tis The Season: As The Tabernacle Choir Gifts $100,000 Donation to The Actors Fund Via Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingDecember 9, 2021
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends A Great Night For The Actors Fund.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 8, 2021
Read More