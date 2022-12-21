7 Tips for Creating Effective Educational Videos

Educational videos are everywhere these days. However, suppose you want to create educational videos. In that case, you’ll want to educate yourself on how to do so first, ironically enough. By following this list of tips for making educational videos, you’ll have what you need to get started in no time.

What is an educational video?

An educational video can be relevant to everybody. Therefore, our tips for educational video content also apply outside of formal education. For example, you might also want to create educational videos if you are a business that wants to educate your audience about problems they might be having. At the same time, you can introduce your brand to them. Our educational video production service can also help with this.

#1 Get the Right Equipment

If you want to occupy the top position in your niche, having the ability to create professional-quality videos is essential. Therefore, you should invest some money in a high-quality microphone, camera, headset, and other equipment (depending on your setup). Also, good lighting is another requirement for making the best professional videos.

You will also want an environment with no interruptions, including your computer. So be sure to turn off any notifications or messages that may pop up during the recording.

#2 Use the 4E Instruction Model

This instruction model can help you create educational videos more easily and quickly. It is defined as: engage, explore, explain, and extend.

The essence is that you will explain the skill or concept, then provide a specific example of that concept or skill in typical situations. This model will also help prevent you from rambling about information that may interest you but is ultimately irrelevant to the viewer.

#3 Create a Script

As we mentioned in our article about writing a video explainer script, creating a script tailored to your target audience is crucial. Our advice for creating a script for an educational video is similar. You are trying to help your audience understand a concept better in both cases. When you finish writing the script, read it aloud to make sure it sounds natural, smooth, and interesting.

#4 The Best Video Length

Generally, the shorter you can keep educational videos, the better. Or in other words, try to keep it straight to the point and as brief as possible. As with all things related to social media marketing, the advice changes depending on the specific platform you choose to host the videos on. Different platforms have different requirements.

The best video length is 1-2 minutes for teaching short nuggets of information and 10-20 minutes maximum for more complex or involved video topics.

#5 Include Voiceover

Voiceover is also crucial for teaching via educational videos. Since there is no classroom and teacher present to help answer questions, many learners will need audio in addition to the visuals that videos provide. It would also help if you also created an audio script for accompanying audio in the video.

#6 Include Captions

There are many benefits to including captions in videos. The most obvious benefit is that it lets people with hearing disabilities view the content more easily. Also, there may be a situation where sound may not be preferable, and they would rather just read a transcript. If you need further proof of their usefulness, there are also studies showing that transcripts increase the engagement and completion rate of videos by forty to eighty percent!

#7 Master Video Editing

You’ll need top-shelf video editing tools to create educational videos with the best quality. Professionals only use the best tools, and they will make your content more interesting, better looking, and polished. For example, some useful tool tools for video are animation makers and screencasts. Screencasts allow you to show what’s happening on your screen.

This list of tips for making a good educational video is by no means complete, but it will help set you on the right path. As you can see from this list, making the best videos relies on many different skill sets. For example, you need decent writing and speaking skills and tech-savvy for video creation and editing. Frequently, creating educational videos can be too much for one individual to handle. That’s why content creators often work with others, such as individual video editors or businesses like ours, to help streamline the process. Having a streamlined process is important for maintaining a regular video upload schedule.