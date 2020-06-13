911 Who’s Going To Answer?

Mayor de Blasio wants to cut $1 billion from the New York City police department. The budget must be approved by the council by June 30th. This raises several questions.

In an historical time of civil unrest, is this the time to remove the expected line of protection from its peaceful citizens? When you fire the head of a corporation, it is advised that you do not do so until you have a suitable replacement. In a time when NYC’s tourism numbers are threatened, how does this make anyone feel safe?

There are some that believe that the police are the problem. Perhaps that is true. However before eliminating thousands of police jobs, one can only hope that Gracie Mansion has a replacement program for the protection of Manhattan’s 1.7 million residents, not to mention the over 66 million tourist that visited this police-lite state. How many will return upon hearing this news? This is a PR nightmare.

We have all paid taxes for this year’s police protection. Where is the additional funding going to come from too convenience the millions of international tourist it is safe to visit Manhattan.

In 2019 New York experienced a 7.8 percent jump in murders (the most since 2016) and if that weren’t bad enough robberies, felony assaults, gang violence and shootings were up.