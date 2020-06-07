NYC Officially Opens on Monday

Protestors and others have been able to come into our city, as residents have been in lockdown, Monday lets the businesses slowly come back to life. For many it will be cleaning up and moving out.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that “everywhere he goes, he hears from constituents who have lost so much and are afraid of losing more due to the shutdown. We have to restart our economy, the restart is something that will allow us to get people back their livelihoods.” One has to ask the Mayor, if he was so concerned, why did he let non-residents cross over the bridges to protest, many without masks? Why was he proud of his daughter who was caught in the act of vandalism according to all reports. I thought we were in lockdown!

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “NY Forward,” is a four step program. Step one: construction jobs, wholesale, manufacturing, agriculture and retail companies (with safety procedures in place) can open. Where was the Governor’s concern during the looting and pillaging of Soho, 5th Ave, Rockefeller Center, 5th Ave, Madison Ave, Lexington Ave, Times Square and all the other area’s that were destroyed and will NEVER be able to return? Again we were a city in lockdown!

Retail businesses are only allowed to do curb side or in-store pickup. What that mean is you have to make your purchase online or over the phone and then you can pick it up. Here is what kind of stores are ready.

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Don’t expect Sephora, Ulta Beauty Inc, Coach, Kate Spade, or Stuart Weitzman to open. According to Stuart Applebaum, president of the 60,000-member Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, “most retail workers will remain unemployed. Workers are “frightened” to return to work, which for many requires them to take mass transit.”

Each business that reopens has to follow a set of safety protocols outlined by New York State, otherwise they could be fined.

Hair salons, gyms, and restaurants won’t open until Phase 2, which is likely to happen by July. Yet it seems different rules apply to protestors and looters.

Phase 1 occupancy must be under 50 percent and keep confined spaces to one person only (that means one person at a time on elevators and behind cash registers); employees must be six feet away from each other; limit in-person meetings and doing them in a well-ventilated area with social distancing; provide protective gear like masks for employees; do daily healthcare screenings and constant cleanings; and put up signs and markers to help employees keep their distance.

Visitors must wear a mask, or be deny entry.

The Department of Buildings, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protections and the Department of Small Business Services will start training business owners immediately and will hand out guides with regulations on them. A “restart hotline” will also be available. Agencies will do random inspections and hand out summonses in only egregious circumstances or for repeated violations. Complaints will be done by the Office of Special Enforcement, the mayor said.

The MTA has announced that starting June 8, the same day the city reopens, it will be back to full service with a continuation of cleanings and a requirement that everyone must wear face coverings.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and PPE vending machines will be in stations as well.

The MTA will provide real-time information about how crowded an approaching train or bus is, so riders can make decisions for themselves about whether they want to board, or wait for the next opportunity.