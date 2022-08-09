A guide to downsizing into a smaller place

With so many modern homes embracing the cozy and minimalistic approach, downsizing means you can save money without sacrificing a good living situation.

Real Estate Brokers like Compass believe that downsizing your home should feel like an adventure, and the beginning of a new phase in your life, whether that’s saving for a personal goal, finally paying off the mortgage on your current home, or finding a smaller place to live after the kids have moved out.

You can read more about Compass here, but in the meantime, here’s a guide to scaling down your living situation while putting what matters most to you first.

Reasons why you may want to downsize

At one point, the house may have been full of life. But when the kids move out and start their own lives, it can begin to feel extremely large and empty all of a sudden. And if you’re living in a large house when you don’t really need to anymore, there are the huge energy bills and other costs that come with it too.

But there are many other reasons why someone could be looking to scale down a little bit. This can be anything from a recent separation from a loved one or a desire to save more money for a future goal.

Are you hanging on to old memories there?

It’s common for people to cling to a home that helped raise their families. After all, those memories are treasured ones and are understandably precious to you. But it’s also important to remember that those memories will go with you, no matter where you choose to move to.

There’s a lot of emotion that comes with downsizing, but try to think of it as the chance for another family to start their own memories there, as you begin an exciting new chapter in your life.

Plan for your future and no one else’s

If you’ve spent the last twenty years or so putting your family first and working hard to give them a good life, chances are that you’ve forgotten to put yourself first sometimes. But when you’re looking to downsize into a new place, you can finally choose the kind of home you want for your specific likes, tastes, and needs.

This is your chance to make a place totally your own. Reward yourself with the kind of house or apartment you’ve always wanted deep down in your heart.

This isn’t the end – it’s a new beginning

There seems to be a perception that downsizing your home is the end of your best years or a sign that you’re throwing in the towel financially. But nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to scaling down your home.

It’s not even close to the end. In fact, it’s the start of a new chapter in life that’s focused on someone who matters a great deal – you. So, find that ideal place and plan for what matters most to you. You may be living in a slightly smaller space, but your opportunities to enjoy life more just got considerably bigger!