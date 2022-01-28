A Healthy Winter Weekend

January is a month of new beginnings and with that for many is a healthier lifestyle. With the final weekend of the winter try these remarkable brands to keep the good vibes rolling.

UNITY offers a great way to start off the weekend right with a relaxing Friday night after work.



These light and refreshing beverages are infused with 30mg of hemp as well as healthy adaptogens, such as Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, and Rhodiola Rosea. One sip and you feel an immediate sense of mellow bliss. Unlike other drinks on the market, what we love about UNITY is that they give instant gratification with an amazing taste without any groggy side effects.



Smooth and sweet, you will love the Elderflower Rose flavor. Boost your mood and focus on you with this brand.



Whether you are just making smoothies or going all out with healthy meals at home, we truly appreciate the high-quality products from Joi.

More and more people are turning away from dairy and going plant-based. When you discover Joi you will realize why this is a great thing. You are not going to miss milk when you experience their plant milks. Creating concentrates that taste good and are great for the planet they get five stars for being an all out grand product. We love it for adults and kids equally.

One pack of Oat Milk powder makes 16 quarts while a jar of Organic Almond & Cashew produces 7 quarts. Creamy richness is found in each serving making morning smoothies truly divine. If you are cooking you will also find amazing recipes on their website like Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Miso.

For those looking for extra healthy weekend food, you and your loved ones will love the HUROM HZ Slow Juicer.

Encased in sleek looking and durable stainless steel, the top-of-the-range HZ Slow Juicer is powered by Hurom’s latest technology. In addition to optimized juice making and much easier cleaning. Crank up your juice game with the amazing speed of this machine. It makes staying healthy all winter long easy. You are empowered with the juices you make. Emulating the actual hand-held squeezing process, the HZ Slow Juicer rotates at a speed of only 43 revolutions per minute. The Slow Squeeze Technology of the machine keeps your juice in its most natural state while staying fresher for longer.

The weekend is also a great time to get started on a new regiment of healthy supplements. A true game-changer is found in Jarrow Formulas’ new Probiotic+ Gummies line.

Jarrow Formulas Probiotic+ Gummies feature two clinically-studied probiotic strains and are pectin-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian​. They contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or preservatives​. The three innovative new products in the popular line offer gut health, digestive and immune support.

The gummies all taste great and it is amazing knowing that they truly make a difference in your health. If you have ‘sensitive’ tummy issues, or you are just looking for a way to jump start your regiment these three produce a powerful impact. Having the options of immune boosting qualities is fanastic, especially in the winter season when everyone can you use some extra vitamins.

There is also the very unique offering of the Probiotic + Prebiotic. It helps improve digestion while it also strengthen fuels healthy gut bacteria. It’s the supplement to your diet that will help you feel better and get healthier over the long run.

While you are on the pure health kick, take the time to get natural beauty inside and out. Feeling great from the inside with amazing food should be equally met with feeling lovely in the way you look. Complete your ultimate of weekend of health with a home lymphatic drainage facial massage with

Isa Lazo’s collection of luxury essential oil skincare. The groundbreaking beauty brand crafts gender-neutral, clean formulations designed to boost your mood and deliver glowing skin.

Created by a Mother Daughter duo, Isa Lazo carries more than a selection of opulent skin care products. Its signature collection extends an invitation to indulge in a new ritual and brings a touch of luxury to the everyday. We love the facial oil made from key ingredients Rosa Damascena oil, grapefruit seed oil, evening primrose oil, raspberry seed oil, cranberry seeds, rose water, and witch hazel flower extract. From the beautiful smell as you apply to the high-quality ingredients, this is a pleasurable discovery that will forever find a place on your bathroom shelf.

Winter is notorious for drying out your skin and inflammation. Isa Lazo helps soothe your skin as you gently use your hands to massage in the incredible components. Apply in the morning and the evening for the most refreshing weekend you will experience in a very long time.

Happy healthy weekend to you all!

Cover Art By Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash