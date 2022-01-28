The Great Weekend Cookie Bake Off

Baby, it’s cold outside!

This weekend warm up with a cookie bake off in your home. Nothing says yummy warmth than that sweet aroma coming from your kitchen.

Home Dough is an amazing company that ships non-GMO certified frozen cookie dough straight to your door.



The clean and simple organic ingredients that arrive in your box will make you smile from ear to ear. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Toffee, or Molasses Ginger Spice, which are available exclusively online.

They are easy to make and the whole family can get on the fun. The colorful packaging is joyous and easy to follow instructions make the start to finish process a true 1, 2, 3 step process. We personally used the FOTILE Chef Cubii Steam-Combi Oven to make the cookies and we loved the way they came out. It’s hard enough cleaning up in the kitchen when you have a few mouths to feed, so these together made the baking process incredibly lovely and quick.

Often with pre-made dough products you get a cookie that can taste not the best. With Home Dough you taste the true quality difference.

Finish off the day of easy, breezy baking in ultimate style and present these babies as you should – on a beautiful dish.

Your whole family will indulge and taste all the love with the Textured NeutralsBoard from Lenox. We made the occasion elegant and delicious.

Happy baking this weekend!