Introduction:
Al Noor Orchard Housing Scheme is one of the most desirable housing projects in Lahore. The housing society is located in Bazar Sharaqpur Shareef Road opposite Al-Raziq Garden, main Jaranwala Road, Lahore.
This luxurious lifestyle offers a safe and secure environment that allows for the enjoyment of a tranquil and peaceful life. It also provides an opportunity to live in a beautiful, serene setting with lush greenery.
Al Noor Orchard Owners and Developers:
The Al Noor Orchard owners and developers are the well-known urbanists, Al Jalil Group. The company profile has successfully delivered community projects of international standards, such as Al Noor Orchard or Al Jalil Gardens, over the past two decades in Lahore (Pakistan).
The urbanist group is a Lahore-based Real Estate Developers Company. They have a reputation for hiring a team of highly skilled technicians and personnel employed for the Al Noor Orchard housing scheme. The Developers group is committed to providing the highest quality of service to its clients by upholding high professionalism, honesty, and integrity standards.
Al-Noor Orchard NOC:
The Al Noor Orchards No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been approved by Lahore Development Authorities (LDA). The residential society, a safe residential housing scheme in Lahore (Pakistan), is one of the best.
This is due to its security infrastructure and all the legal requirements concerning the title of ownership and authorization for development work by the Punjab Government and other local authorities such as LDA.
Al Noor Orchard Location:
The Al Noor Orchard location is prime as it is situated on the main Bazar Sharaqpur Sharif Road that links Lahore to Jaranwala. It is perfectly located at the junction of Karachi-Lahore Motorway and Faizapur Interchange. It is also very close to Babu Sabu Interchange and Ravi Tool Plaza is just 1.3 kilometers away.
Accessibility Points:
Following are some of the accessibility points of the residential society:
- Right next to the Faizpur Interchange.
- Approximately 8 min drive to M-2 Motorway
- Approximately 8 min drive to M-3 Abdul Hakeem Motorway
- Approximately 9 min drive to Sagian Wala Bypass Rd
- Approximately 12 min drive to Lahore – Sargodha Rd
- Approximately 7 min drive to Lahore-Jaranwala Rd
Al Noor Orchard Payment Plan:
The Al Noor Orchard payment plan is considerately designed by the developers of the residential society.The payment plan offers residential plots for Block-A and Block-B at 3.51 Marla to 5, 10, or 10 Marla on a 4-year installment plan:
Block A :
10 Marla:
- Total price = 6,352,500
- Bookings = 1,500,000
- On Possession = 800,000.
- Balance = 4,052,500
- 40 Monthly Installments = 57%333
- 07 X Half Yearly Instalments = 251,311
Block B:
5 Marla:
- Total price = 3,500,000
- Booking: 875,000
- 700,000.
- Balance = 1,925,000
- 40 Monthly Installments =35,000
- 07 X Half Yearly Instalments =75,000
- Yearly Installments = 4
10 Marla:
- Total price = 6,050,000
- Bookings: 1,450,000
- 750,000 for Possession
- Balance = 3,850,000
- 42 Monthly Installments =52.333
- 07 X Half Yearly Instalments =250,954
- Yearly Installments = 4
Block B:
3.5- Marla:
- Total price = 5,700,000.
- Bookings = 1,400,000
- On Possession = 1,150,000
- Balance = 3,150,000
- 40 Monthly Installments = 40.000
- 07 X Half Yearly Installations = 1115,000
- Installations Years = 5
3.5 – Marla:
- Total price = 5,940,000
- Bookings = 1,500,000
- Possession = 1,200,000
- Balance = 3,240,000
- 40 Monthly Installments = 45,000
- 7 X Half Yearly Instalments = 99,000
- Installations Years = 5
West Marina Payment Plan:
3 Marla:
- Total price = 1,750,000 PKR
- Booking Amount = 200,000 PKR
- Balloting within 1 Year = 200,000 PKR
- Possession within 2.5 Years = 210,000 PKR
- 9x Half-yearly Installments = 60,000 PKR
- 50x Monthly Instalments = 12,000 PKR
5 Marla:
- Total price = 2,650,000 PKR
- Booking Amount = 300,000. PKR
- Balloting within 1 Year = 300,000. PKR
- Possession within 2.5 Years = 300,000. PKR
- 9x Half-yearly Installments = 100,000 PKR
- 50x Monthly Instalments = 17,000 PKR
10,11 Marla:
- Total price = 4,500,000 PKR
- Booking Amount = 500,000 Pokr
- Balloting within 1 Year = 500,000 PKR
- Possession within 2.5 Years = 650,000 PKR
- 9x Half-yearly Installments = 150,000 PKR
- 50x Monthly Instalments = 30,000 PKR
1 Kanal:
- Total price = 7,500,000 PKR
- Booking Amount = 800,000. PKR
- Balloting within 1 Year = 800,000. PKR
- Possession within 2.5 Years = 880,000 PKR
- 9x Half-yearly Installments = 280,000 PKR
- 50x Monthly Instalments = 50,000 PKR
2 Kanal:
- Total price = 13,200,000 PKR
- Booking Amount = 2,000,000PKR
- Balloting within 1 Year = 1,400,000 PKR
- Possession within 2.5 Years = 1,400,000 PKR
- 9x Half-yearly Installments = 390,000. PKR
- 50x Monthly Instalments = 90,000. PKR
Marina Sports City Payment Plan:
Marina Sports City was the latest launch in Al-Noor Orchard Lahore. Investors will find it attractive and offers top-quality facilities. The installment plan can be spread over 5 years.
3 Marla:
- Total amount = 1,450,000
- Book starting at 150,000
- Monthly installment = 9,500
5 Marla:
- Total amount = 2,100,000.
- Book starting at = 200,000
- Monthly installment = 13,000
10 Marla:
- Total amount = 3,800,000.
- Book starting at = 400,000
- Monthly installment = 21,000
1 Kanal:
- Total amount = 6,500,000
- Book starting at 650,000
- Monthly installment = 38,000
