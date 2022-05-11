Introduction:

Al Noor Orchard Housing Scheme is one of the most desirable housing projects in Lahore. The housing society is located in Bazar Sharaqpur Shareef Road opposite Al-Raziq Garden, main Jaranwala Road, Lahore.

This luxurious lifestyle offers a safe and secure environment that allows for the enjoyment of a tranquil and peaceful life. It also provides an opportunity to live in a beautiful, serene setting with lush greenery.

Al Noor Orchard Owners and Developers:

The Al Noor Orchard owners and developers are the well-known urbanists, Al Jalil Group. The company profile has successfully delivered community projects of international standards, such as Al Noor Orchard or Al Jalil Gardens, over the past two decades in Lahore (Pakistan).

The urbanist group is a Lahore-based Real Estate Developers Company. They have a reputation for hiring a team of highly skilled technicians and personnel employed for the Al Noor Orchard housing scheme. The Developers group is committed to providing the highest quality of service to its clients by upholding high professionalism, honesty, and integrity standards.

Al-Noor Orchard NOC:

The Al Noor Orchards No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been approved by Lahore Development Authorities (LDA). The residential society, a safe residential housing scheme in Lahore (Pakistan), is one of the best.

This is due to its security infrastructure and all the legal requirements concerning the title of ownership and authorization for development work by the Punjab Government and other local authorities such as LDA.

Al Noor Orchard Location:

The Al Noor Orchard location is prime as it is situated on the main Bazar Sharaqpur Sharif Road that links Lahore to Jaranwala. It is perfectly located at the junction of Karachi-Lahore Motorway and Faizapur Interchange. It is also very close to Babu Sabu Interchange and Ravi Tool Plaza is just 1.3 kilometers away.

Accessibility Points:

Following are some of the accessibility points of the residential society:

Right next to the Faizpur Interchange.

Approximately 8 min drive to M-2 Motorway

Approximately 8 min drive to M-3 Abdul Hakeem Motorway

Approximately 9 min drive to Sagian Wala Bypass Rd

Approximately 12 min drive to Lahore – Sargodha Rd

Approximately 7 min drive to Lahore-Jaranwala Rd

Al Noor Orchard Payment Plan:

The Al Noor Orchard payment plan is considerately designed by the developers of the residential society.The payment plan offers residential plots for Block-A and Block-B at 3.51 Marla to 5, 10, or 10 Marla on a 4-year installment plan:

Block A :

10 Marla:

Total price = 6,352,500

Bookings = 1,500,000

On Possession = 800,000.

Balance = 4,052,500

40 Monthly Installments = 57%333

07 X Half Yearly Instalments = 251,311

Block B:

5 Marla:

Total price = 3,500,000

Booking: 875,000

700,000.

Balance = 1,925,000

40 Monthly Installments =35,000

07 X Half Yearly Instalments =75,000

Yearly Installments = 4

10 Marla:

Total price = 6,050,000

Bookings: 1,450,000

750,000 for Possession

Balance = 3,850,000

42 Monthly Installments =52.333

07 X Half Yearly Instalments =250,954

Yearly Installments = 4

Block B:

3.5- Marla:

Total price = 5,700,000.

Bookings = 1,400,000

On Possession = 1,150,000

Balance = 3,150,000

40 Monthly Installments = 40.000

07 X Half Yearly Installations = 1115,000

Installations Years = 5

3.5 – Marla:

Total price = 5,940,000

Bookings = 1,500,000

Possession = 1,200,000

Balance = 3,240,000

40 Monthly Installments = 45,000

7 X Half Yearly Instalments = 99,000

Installations Years = 5

West Marina Payment Plan:

3 Marla:

Total price = 1,750,000 PKR

Booking Amount = 200,000 PKR

Balloting within 1 Year = 200,000 PKR

Possession within 2.5 Years = 210,000 PKR

9x Half-yearly Installments = 60,000 PKR

50x Monthly Instalments = 12,000 PKR

5 Marla:

Total price = 2,650,000 PKR

Booking Amount = 300,000. PKR

Balloting within 1 Year = 300,000. PKR

Possession within 2.5 Years = 300,000. PKR

9x Half-yearly Installments = 100,000 PKR

50x Monthly Instalments = 17,000 PKR

10,11 Marla:

Total price = 4,500,000 PKR

Booking Amount = 500,000 Pokr

Balloting within 1 Year = 500,000 PKR

Possession within 2.5 Years = 650,000 PKR

9x Half-yearly Installments = 150,000 PKR

50x Monthly Instalments = 30,000 PKR

1 Kanal:

Total price = 7,500,000 PKR

Booking Amount = 800,000. PKR

Balloting within 1 Year = 800,000. PKR

Possession within 2.5 Years = 880,000 PKR

9x Half-yearly Installments = 280,000 PKR

50x Monthly Instalments = 50,000 PKR

2 Kanal:

Total price = 13,200,000 PKR

Booking Amount = 2,000,000PKR

Balloting within 1 Year = 1,400,000 PKR

Possession within 2.5 Years = 1,400,000 PKR

9x Half-yearly Installments = 390,000. PKR

50x Monthly Instalments = 90,000. PKR

Marina Sports City Payment Plan:

Marina Sports City was the latest launch in Al-Noor Orchard Lahore. Investors will find it attractive and offers top-quality facilities. The installment plan can be spread over 5 years.

3 Marla:

Total amount = 1,450,000

Book starting at 150,000

Monthly installment = 9,500

5 Marla:

Total amount = 2,100,000.

Book starting at = 200,000

Monthly installment = 13,000

10 Marla:

Total amount = 3,800,000.

Book starting at = 400,000

Monthly installment = 21,000

1 Kanal: