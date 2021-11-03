MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Beauty

Autumn Drinks You Will Love

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige – A delicious award-winning sparkling wine, with bright citrus, creamy vanilla, and stone fruit aromas – perfect for any holiday dinner party! Purchase on MummNapa.com.

Kenwood Vineyards Discoveries – his wide range of delicious wines will not break the bank, the Discoveries range includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Zindafel. Purchase via Drizly.com.

G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut – This signature cuvée is an avant-garde representation of doing things your own way and embracing what makes you different. G.H Mumm Grand Cordon Brut has complex flavors of ripe fruit, vanilla, and caramel that morph into a long, satisfying finish. The iconic green bottle with Mumm’s signature red ribbon is holiday-ready and available for purchase on Mumm.com

And, introducing Licence IVa fine French wine made for those who prefer wine without the rules. Licence IV recently launched canned offerings in the US, with the hopes to change the idea that French wine is intimidating and has to be enjoyed in a more traditional way. The brand is complex, yet easy to enjoy without compromising on quality and taste.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

