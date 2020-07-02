Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2011

Mack & Mabel (signed by Bernadette Peters)

Broadway Bears 14th edition has held Sunday, March 6, 2011 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Spiderman signed by (Reeve Carney)

Dreamgirls (signed by Jennifer Holliday)

A Steady Rain (signed by Daniel Craig and Hugh Jackman)

Christopher Sieber with the Spamalot Bear (signed by Hank Azaria)

Private Lives with designers Barak Stribling and Jamie Filippelli (includes a custom framed autograph from ElizaBeth Taylor)

A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine (signed by David Garrison and Tommy Tune

The Girl Who Came To Supper (signed by Florence Henderson)

Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark (signed by Reeve Carney)

Thoroughly Modern Millie (signed by Sutton Foster)

The Phantom of the Opera (signed by Hal Prince)

Here’s Love (signed by Janis Paige)

The Importance of Being Earnest (signed by Brian Bedford and Dana Ivey)

The Will Rogers Follies (signed by Jerry Mitchell).

My One and Only (signed by Tommy Tune)

The Scottsboro Boys (signed by John Cullum, John Kander and Susan Stroman)

The Addams Family (signed by Bebe Neuwirth)

Hairspray (signed by Matthew Morrison)

Fences

Million Dollar Quartet (signed by Levi Kreis)

La Bête (signed by Mark Rylance, Joanna Lumley and David Hyde Pierce)

A Little Night Music Bear with Hunter Ryan Herdlicka signed by (Angela Lansbury)

Hello Dolly with designer Andy Wallach (signed by Carol Channing)

American Idiot (signed by Billie Joe Armstrong, Melissa Etheridge and Tony Vincent)

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (signed by Benjamin Walker)

Cats (signed by Anna McNeely)

Barnum (signed by Glenn Close)

Into The Woods – Witch, designed by Ariel Pellman and signed by Bernadette Peters and Stephen Sondheim

The Merchant of Venice (signed by Al Pacino)

Lend Me A Tenor (signed by Justin Bartha, Anthony LaPaglia, Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci)

La Cage Aux Folles (signed by Douglas Hodge)

Wicked (signed by Carole Shelley).

Hair (signed by Kacie Sheik)

The Pee-Wee Herman Show (signed by Pee-Wee Herman aka Paul Reubens)

The Little Mermaid (signed by Tituss Burgess)

Rock of Ages – Designed by Karl Ruckdeschel and autographed by Rock of Ages Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis, Drew (aka Joshy J.) urges everyone to “Don’t Stop Believin’!” when you press his paw.

Rent (signed by Traci Thoms)

Legally Blonde (signed by Laura Bell Bundy)

The Lion King (signed by Max Casella)

Torch Song Trilogy (signed by Harvey Fierstein)

Shrek The Musical with designer Randy Carfagno